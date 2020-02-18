PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Susan G. Komen® North Jersey today announced its Pink Tie Party honorees to be recognized during the March 21st event being held at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Jersey City. For over twenty years, Susan G. Komen North Jersey has helped those who can’t pay for treatments, worked to ensure that all people get the care they need, fought for the rights of patients with policy makers and funded breakthroughs in research that saves lives.



PHOTO CAPTION: Robert C. Garrett, CEO Hackensack Meridian Health.

This signature event celebrates deserving honorees and raises funds for life-saving North Jersey community programs and national research.

This year’s deserving honorees are:

Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, Founders Award Honoree. Bob is CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health and a lifelong advocate working to enhance healthcare service within the community. He is widely recognized for his visionary leadership not only within the field of healthcare, but within the many organizations he supports through his work on advisory boards and boards of directors. Our Founders Award recognizes individuals who have made an impact on healthcare services in the North Jersey community through a lifetime of effort and commitment.

“Susan G. Komen North Jersey’s community programs are an example of the very best collaboration in our healthcare community. When nonprofits partner with healthcare systems to deliver initiatives that get into the community with education and prevention programs, the entire community benefits. Hackensack Meridian Health will continue to support the programs that emphasize increasing access to that care,” says Bob Garrett.

Amparo Aguirre, Trailblazer Award Honoree. Amparo Aguirre is a Komen-funded bi-lingual Breast Health Outreach Coordinator at Trinitas Regional Medical Center. Our Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals whose commitment has made an impact on breast cancer awareness, early screening and detection within the North Jersey community.

“I am so honored to receive this award from Komen North Jersey. Saving lives is a privilege that most people don’t have the opportunity to enjoy. Providing education and access to screening, particularly in the Latino Community, is my passion and I am grateful for this opportunity that Komen North Jersey provides,” says Amparo Aguirre.

LAX for the Cure, Champion Award Honoree. LAX for the Cure is a girls’ lacrosse tournament that was founded in 2007 by Jessica Shoulberg, CFO of STEPS Lacrosse LLC. During the summer of 2007, the STEPS Lacrosse club had three mothers fighting breast cancer. The Shoulbergs wanted to help in the fight against the disease and decided to use the growth of girls’ lacrosse and the summer tournament circuit as a vehicle. LAX for the Cure was launched to meet the ideals of players, parents, clubs, and college coaches, with the additional goal of raising funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

To date, $3+ million has been raised; an amazing milestone and legacy for such an initiative. The LAX girls are driven competitors who embody the Champion Award that honors a competitive mindset and celebrates the heartfelt work and success of the organization. The girls are celebrated as champions within their sport and champions for the cause of breast cancer.

“Each has contributed immeasurably to our mission and to the fight against breast cancer. We provided them the opportunity to get involved in a life-saving cause and they ran with it. I am so proud of every one of the girls who, through their dedication, are giving hope to the thousands of people, right here, who rely on Susan G. Komen North Jersey to access quality, timely care,” says Jessica Shoulberg.

“Our honorees represent the very best in leadership, passion and dedication that gives HOPE to thousands of women and men in North Jersey in need of breast health care or facing a breast cancer diagnosis,” says Perla Haltner, Acting Executive Director of Komen North Jersey.

The honorees will be the stars of the evening alongside tasty food, cocktails, gaming and fun. It promises to be a memorable, feel-good night, thanks to the generosity of this year’s Pink Tie Party sponsors including: Hackensack Meridian Health, RWJBarnabas, Investors Bank, Dun and Bradstreet, ROI-NJ and TAPinto.net.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

About Susan G. Komen® and Komen North Jersey

Komen North Jersey is helping fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer locally through a variety of direct patient-centered services and by collaborating with area providers to remove barriers and connect people to needed care across Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren Counties.

For more information, call 908-277-2904 or visit https://komennorthjersey.org/.

News Source: Susan G. Komen North Jersey