ATLANTA, Ga. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Benefits Strategy Consultant Suzannah Gill has been accepted to join the rigorous Health Rosetta Certified Benefit Advisor program.



This distinction sets Gill apart as an innovative advisor, committed to reshaping healthcare while improving her clients’ organizations, financial future, and the engagement and productivity of their employees.

Said Dave Chase, founder of Health Rosetta, “Forward-thinking benefits experts are the vanguard that are worth their weight in gold. They have left behind the wasteful, obsolete approaches that plague most employers. They are the architects of the Health Rosetta, and take what Margaret Mead once said to heart: ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.’ I can’t thank them enough.”

Gill is one of less than 150 Health Rosetta certified advisors across the country today. Certification focuses on the foundational principles, broad strategies, specific tactics, and vetted solutions that drive the greatest sustainable cost savings and improved health outcomes.

“It is a great honor and a wonderful feeling to be recognized in this way as we work to re-shape the industry,” says Gill. “My mission has always been to do away with the waste that has traditionally left employers spending more each year on health insurance, while getting less in benefits. This certification and the knowledge that comes with it will help me to personally take this important journey with and on behalf of my clients.”

Gill’s clients will gain access to a broad array of Health Rosetta certified strategies and techniques that have helped all types of organizations reduce their healthcare spending by 20 percent or more. These techniques and more are covered in Dave Chase’s books, “The CEO’s Guide to Restoring the American Dream” and “The Opioid Crisis Wake-Up Call.”

Suzannah Gill can be reached via email at suzannah.gill@epicbrokers.com or by phone at (678) 215-3890.

