With the ability to guide sellers through their straightforward process and close transactions in a quick and hassle-free manner, Swift Homes is in a unique position to help homeowners throughout North Carolina sell their properties with ease. Swift Homes' time-tested and methodical approach has rapidly become invaluable for sellers in all kinds of situations.

Swift Homes is a renowned real estate buyer for numerous reasons:

– By purchasing homes and then renting them out, they consistently provide competitive offers.

– The knowledgeable and highly dedicated Swift Homes team has more than 20 years of industry experience.

– The team behind Swift Homes has completed transactions on more than 5,000 properties with an emphasis on single-family homes.

– Backed by a multi-billion-dollar private equity fund, Swift has at its disposal the financial resources needed to buy any home in cash.

– Based in downtown Chicago, Swift Homes buys properties in North Carolina and throughout the continental United States.

When working with real estate wholesalers or flippers, homeowners often have to accept unfairly low prices. Wholesalers are also known to reduce their offers or back out of transactions completely at the last minute due to insufficient funds. Swift Homes is able to offer sellers a great price and close on the seller’s timeline.

Sellers engaging in conventional property sales have to contend with inconvenient showings with many people entering their home as well as a timeline in flux. Many purchasers will have to severely delay closing based on a mortgage loan approval that the seller has no control over. There is also the risk of receiving unacceptably low offers or no offers at all. When repairs are needed prior to closing, it’s the sellers that often have to assume responsibility for the time and cost to repair. On top of all that, contractually-obligated buyers sometimes renege on deals toward the end of the process, effectively wasting months of the seller’s valuable time and potentially thousands of dollars. With Swift Homes, sellers can close on their timeline and Swift will take care of all the repairs after closing.

Why so many North Carolina sellers work with Swift Homes:

– They operate in 100+ markets around the US, encompassing thousands of cities.

– Swift Homes makes cash offers without requiring a visit to the property.

– They have the ability to close on the seller’s desired timeline.

– Swift handles all necessary repair work.

– They have an advantageous program where sellers can remain in their homes by renting them back from Swift.

– Swift Homes has the ability to make the purchase even if the seller has an investment home with tenants, as the homes are bought to make available for rent.

– Swift Homes has 250+ reviews with an average rating of 4.5. They have 160+ 5-star reviews.

Client Testimonials provide a clear indication of what it’s like to choose the cash home buyers at Swift Homes. Dalceada W., who sold to Swift Homes in South Carolina, said, “Swift Homes reached out to me right away. They communicated with me every step of the way. It was painless. They took great care of me. They even found an experienced notary to handle my closing paperwork. The process went very smoothly and quickly. Kudos to their entire team. I highly recommend them.”

For complete information on Swift Homes, please visit: https://www.selltoswift.com

