CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Swift Homes, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading home cash buyer throughout the southern United States. Helping homeowners sell their residential properties quickly for top value. Swift Homes purchases homes in as-is condition, making the process straightforward and efficient while giving our customers peace of mind.

Traditional real estate sales include fees, lacking a proper client experience that is typically inconvenient with no guarantees. This is not the case with Swift Homes. The company primarily buys single-family homes that are then rented out to local families. However, they do consider other property types.

Swift Homes provide top-dollar cash offers, a highly experienced home purchasing company bolstered by a robust private equity fund. It can have the entire transaction completed in as few as ten days. When Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina residents sell to Swift Homes, they don’t need to invest time and money into extensive repairs and modifications. As their name suggests, Swift Homes is dedicated to providing each homeowner with a closing that is both quick and uncomplicated.

Having bought more than 5,000 houses nationwide, Swift Homes personnel have had the opportunity to work with those seeking to expeditiously sell their properties for various reasons, including occupation changes, family emergencies, and other pressing situations. Many customers working with Swift Homes found that the ability to get high value for their houses in a relatively short period was a critical factor in their overall financial well-being.

The standard, time-tested process that Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina sellers go through with Swift Homes begins with submitting a brief informational form regarding the property itself. Upon receiving and evaluating the form, the team will furnish a personalized proposal with their reliable cash offer. If the seller indicates that the offer is acceptable, Swift Homes will schedule a convenient home inspection to assess its current condition thoroughly. At that point, the deal is finalized, with the seller selecting a closing date that best meets their particular needs. To conclude the process, Swift Homes will dispense the agreed-upon cash payment.

Swift Homes is confident that they are the ideal cash home buyers with their unmatched process and dependable offers. With the backing of the private equity fund, all-cash offers made are trustworthy and transparent. Their customers don’t need to worry about conditional financing woes or having the transaction drag on. Swift Homes personnel would also like prospective customers to know that sellers maintain control from beginning to end. While the company only makes offers they genuinely feel are competitive and fair, sellers have every right to decline and will never be pressured to go along with a deal that makes them uncomfortable.

Homeowners in Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina can speak with a Swift Homes representative by calling (877) 861-2466. To learn more about Swift Homes and their process, please visit http://www.selltoswift.com/ or send an email to hello@SellToSwift.com.

