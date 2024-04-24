BOULDER, Colo., April 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floify, the mortgage industry’s leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that its Head of Product Sydney Barber, has been honored by HousingWire with its 2024 Rising Stars award.



Image caption: Floify Head of Product Sydney Barber.

HousingWire’s Rising Stars award recognizes leaders ages 40 years and younger who are driving the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward. For 2024, HousingWire chose 80 Rising Stars based on “their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success.”

“We are extremely proud of Sydney and this recognition she’s received from HousingWire,” said Sofia Rossato, president and general manager at Floify. “Sydney adds value to every interaction, internal and external, and produces amazing results. She embodies the values of our company of showing professionalism, respect and integrity in all interactions.”

Since Barber joined Floify in 2019, she’s spearheaded dozens of product enhancements to help its customers operate more efficiently in a volatile market. Notably, she was hands-on in the development and launch of a verification of income (VOI) and verification of employment (VOE) waterfall workflow feature, Floify Broker Edition and Floify Lender Edition. Barber’s dedication to continuously adding value for Floify users directly contributed to the company achieving a 97.6% customer satisfaction score in 2023.

“The Rising Stars award is one of my favorite industry awards because it reinforces the bright future that exists in mortgage and real estate,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “In an industry that has experienced its share of challenges and successes, these young leaders bring a fresh perspective, innovative ideas and a relentless drive to shape the future of the industry, and I am continuously impressed by the level of talent that we see each year.”

“It’s certainly an honor to be named to HousingWire’s Rising Stars list for 2024,” said Barber. “I couldn’t be more excited about my work at Floify to improve the point of sale experience for lenders and their customers.”

About Floify

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company’s website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.

