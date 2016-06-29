WASHINGTON, D.C., June 29, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI), an employee-owned business and technology management consulting firm consistently named one of Consulting Magazine’s Top Places to Work, has opened a new location to serve clients in the Washington, D.C. metro area.



SEI’s Washington, D.C. office will be led by newly promoted Managing Director, Patrick Donegan. A former Boston-based Principal Consultant, Donegan has established himself as a partner to executive teams of leading Fortune 500 companies across matters of strategy execution and transformational change. Donegan is a proven leader with a successful track record and 15 years of management consulting experience, the last 7 at SEI in Boston. He is also an alumnus of D.C.’s own, Georgetown University.

“The continually growing commercial and federal landscape in the Washington, D.C. metro area makes it a great place for SEI’s 8th locally focused office,” says Donegan. “Our consultants excel in tackling high-profile, complex problems for our clients, and we are bringing our time-tested skills and unique culture to this vibrant city.”

Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI adds, “We believe that our success depends largely on our ability to anchor new markets with someone who not only understands our employee-owner culture, but has the ability to institutionalize our culture in the new market,” referring to the SEI unique employee-ownership model. “We approach growth very methodically and evaluate not only the demand for our services in the new market, but also that a vast pool of talent exists within that new market that will allow SEI to provide the level of service that our client-partners have come to enjoy over the last twenty-four years.”

SEI’s local model creates jobs for seasoned consultants already in the Washington, D.C. area, or looking to relocate there. Hiring highly collaborative people in the local market helps create genuine relationships with clients, explains Donegan. The ability to be onsite, living and contributing to the same community, in addition to having a national network of more than 250 highly experienced consultants to collaborate with, is part of what differentiates SEI’s approach.

“We have the culture and tools in place that enable us to leverage the expertise of our entire SEI community in order to best serve our client needs, no matter which location they are working with,” Donegan says. “Our tactics, techniques and tools are always evolving to capitalize on changing opportunities and challenges, but our core values and guiding principles on client responsibility never do. The whole company is energized and excited to be locally focused in the Washington, D.C. metro area.”

SEI’s Washington, D.C. office is located at 1875 K Street NW. For more information, contact pdonegan@sysev.com or egregory@sysev.com.

About Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI):

Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) is a business and technology consulting firm comprised exclusively of highly experienced professionals delivering superior value to local clients since 1992 with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. SEI focuses on providing world-class program and project management with additional expertise in business analysis, business process optimization, software architecture and implementation, and enterprise information management. Visit http://www.sysev.com/ for more information.

