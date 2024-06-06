ORLANDO, Fla., and LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Orlando, Florida.



ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, ORLANDO

Orlando, the Theme Park Capital of the World, enchants some 60 million people who visit from across the globe every year. It is an equally magical place to live for the residents who keep the city and its thriving tourist industry running. And Orlando’s Church of Scientology works to uplift the entire community, helping to make “The City Beautiful” a wondrous destination for creating treasured memories.

The Church’s home is an expansive four-story structure situated on nearly four acres along the shores of Lake Ellenor, just minutes from places like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Studios and many more. After taking viewers on a tour of the local attractions, the episode explores the captivating history of Orlando and how it transformed into the Magic Kingdom it is today. Viewers will also discover the role the Church’s humanitarian outreach programs and interfaith events play in building a more compassionate, vibrant and magical Orlando.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

https://www.scientology-orlando.org/

https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/clips/orlando-trailer.html

https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/orlando.html

https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0606-s2p-COSOrlando-300dpi.jpg

