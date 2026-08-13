NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hollywood film and television actor and hit songwriter Chris “CB” McCarty has officially returned to Music City, bringing his signature blend of dramatic talent and real-life irony to the highly anticipated new season of ABC’s hit dramatic series, “9-1-1: Nashville.” McCarty is also the founder of Rancho Deluxe Entertainment.



Image caption: Hollywood film and television actor and hit songwriter Chris “CB” McCarty.

McCarty’s history with Music City is nothing short of legendary. Years ago, he arrived in Nashville to guest-star as a wanted fugitive on “America’s Most Wanted.” His performance proved too convincing. Just two days after the episode aired, an eagle-eyed bystander spotted McCarty at a local crafts fair and called the authorities. Detained and questioned for hours at police headquarters, McCarty was eventually released once detectives realized they had captured the actor, not the criminal.

The bizarre mix-up sparked a national media frenzy, capturing the attention of major news outlets and Entertainment Tonight, which ran stories with the infamous headline: “He’s so good at being bad, he went to jail.”

This time around, McCarty returned to Nashville for a music recording project but quickly found himself drawn back to the screen. After hearing about the production of the thrilling season premiere of “9-1-1: Nashville,” McCarty learned the episode pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s horror classic, “The Birds.” With principal speaking roles already locked, McCarty was so determined to be a part of the cinematic tribute that he eagerly joined the background cast to dive straight into the intense, terrifying action.

“I’ve always loved ‘The Birds’ and dreamed of playing as an actor, someone under attack by dangerous, winged creatures,” McCarty said with a smile. “I won’t give away exactly what kind of lethal swarms terrorize the city in this episode, but I had an absolute blast filming the chaos. Best of all – I managed to leave Nashville this time without getting thrown in jail!”

The gripping, Hitchcock-inspired debut episode of “9-1-1: Nashville” is scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15, 2026, on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

About Rancho Deluxe Entertainment

A full-service film, television, music and literary company for the multifaceted artistic creations of Christopher B McCarty. By blending compelling storytelling with diverse media, the company brings a unique and visionary voice to modern entertainment.

EPK for McCarty https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8fB8E-2vVs&t=16s

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Sara Biddle

Rancho Deluxe Entertainment

fritokidd@gmail.com [media only]

News Source: Rancho Deluxe Entertainment