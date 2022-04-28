SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TbSpoon, an authentic Mediterranean meal prep delivery service, announced the launch of its southern California operations, the first Mediterranean meal prep service in the U.S. TbSpoon’s meals are filled with Mediterranean flavors and offer all the positive benefits of a Mediterranean diet.



PHOTO CAPTION: Example menu item — The fisherman’s rice or Roz Sayadeya is a Mediterranean favorite made of the perfect blend of spiced rice that highlights the tanginess of the fresh shrimp.

TbSpoon’s food philosophy is rooted in the belief that delicious and hearty food can still be healthy and provide plenty of energy to sustain people throughout the day. Menu items are based on recipes that have stood the test of time. They’re classics from the Mediterranean region and have been around for hundreds of years. All recipes are optimized to deliver value, taste, nutrition and energy.

Meals heat up in fewer than four minutes and include delicious choices for meat lovers, vegetarians, vegans and pescatarians too. All meal choices provide the number of calories along with detailed ingredient descriptions.

Helping people save money and time is also important to TbSpoon. They continually work to stay ahead of the competition to meet people’s budgets and busy schedules.

“Our mission is to bring authentic Mediterranean flavors straight to our customers’ doorsteps,” Ahmed Gamily, TbSpoon’s founder says. “We want people to travel to the Mediterranean through their tastebuds and to improve their overall health by eating food that was meant to benefit their bodies.”

View current menu: https://order.tbspoon.com/currentmenu/

Note: service area currently limited to Southern California.

About TbSpoon:

TbSpoon is a weekly subscription that delivers freshly prepared, ready-to-eat meals. All dietary needs can be accommodated and its meals are budget conscious and never compromise on taste or nutrition. Several different meal plans are available.

For more information about the company and menu launch, visit: https://tbspoon.com.

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TbSpoon-114276594503294/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tbspoon_mdt/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tbspoon_mdtn

MULTIMEDIA:

*PHOTO link for media: https://order.tbspoon.com/data/meals/13.jpg

Photo Caption: (Menu Example) The fisherman’s rice or Roz Sayadeya is a Mediterranean favorite made of the perfect blend of spiced rice that highlights the tanginess of the fresh shrimp.

News Source: TbSpoon