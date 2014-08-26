BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 26, 2014 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap, used by nearly 7 million people around the world to coordinate their sports and other ongoing activities, today announced it has completed acquisition of Easy Team Manager assets from Lone Tree, Colorado-based Kranitz Enterprises, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition will help accelerate TeamSnap’s leadership in the market and create opportunities to attract and serve additional customers. This is the third acquisition in TeamSnap’s short history; last year, the company acquired WePlay, a U.S.-based online sports community and team management service.

In the last six months, TeamSnap has had considerable uptick in its number of business partners, investment and customers (7 million today). In fact, customers interacted with the service and the company’s mobile app more than 50 million times in July alone. Speaking of mobile, the bulk of TeamSnap’s customers are using the company’s top-rated mobile app to schedule games, track player availability and import statistics, as well as share photos and messages.

“Our mission has stayed the same since Day One – help customers save time when it comes to managing their ongoing teams and activities,” says David DuPont, CEO, TeamSnap. “By bringing Easy Team Manager into the TeamSnap fold, we continue to address customer needs and are taking the next step on our growth path.”

TeamSnap’s app is available on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

About TeamSnap:

Nearly 7 million users around the world use TeamSnap to coordinate sports and other ongoing activities. For more information, please visit http://www.TeamSnap.com/.

About EasyTeamManager:

For more information, visit http://www.EasyTeamManager.com/.

*LOGO: Send2Press.com/wire/images/14-0826-teamsnap_300dpi.jpg .

News issued by: TeamSnap

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/14-0826-teamsnap_500x375.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: 2014-08-0826-001 (9566) :: TeamSnap-Acquires-EasyTeamManager_2014-08-0826-001

Original Keywords: EasyTeamManager, sports team management, WePlay, Team Snap, Easy Team Manager, Colorado news TeamSnap Boulder Colorado BOULDER, Colo.

Alternate Headline: EasyTeamManager acquired by TeamSnap as company accelerates growth

NEWS ARCHIVE NOTE: this archival news content, issued by the news source via Send2Press Newswire, was originally located in the Send2Press® 2004-2015 2.0 news platform and has been permanently converted/moved (and redirected) into our 3.0 platform. Also note the story “reads” counter (bottom of page) does not include any data prior to Oct. 30, 2016. This press release was originally published/issued: Tue, 26 Aug 2014 06:00:05 +0000

Original Shortcode for Story: http://i.send2press.com/drNQQ

News Source: TeamSnap