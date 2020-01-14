BOULDER, Colo. and CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap announced today a new partnership with Chicago Fire Juniors (CFJ), the official youth club affiliate program of Chicago Fire Football Club. As part of the partnership, TeamSnap has been named the official team and club management platform for CFJ and all affiliate clubs.



TeamSnap is the leader in sports management software supporting 22 million users across 100 different sports. CFJ currently consists of 11 clubs nationwide with more than 8,000 travel players and 8,000 recreational players.

As part of the multi-year partnership, TeamSnap will be used extensively to manage scheduling, communications and logistics for more than 500 Chicago Fire Junior affiliate teams along with its slate of community and development programs.

This includes: Chicago Fire Juniors City, Chicago Fire Juniors North Shore, Chicago Fire Juniors South, Chicago Fire Juniors West, Florida Fire Juniors, Illinois Fire Juniors, Indiana Fire Juniors, Indiana Fire Juniors South, Kentucky Fire Juniors, Louisiana Fire Juniors and Michigan Fire Juniors.

“This is an exciting new partnership and we are fully committed to supporting Chicago Fire Juniors as they create a winning environment that fosters a culture of excellence for youth soccer players both on and off the field of play,” said Dave DuPont, TeamSnap co-founder and CEO. “We are looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports management solution that helps Chicago Fire FC administrators and coaches stay focused on growing the game at all levels.”

Learn more about the Chicago Fire Juniors (CFJ) at: https://www.chicagofirefc.com/youth/firejuniors

About TeamSnap

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. Over 20-million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season.

For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

Twitter: @TeamSnap @firejrs #YouthSports #Soccer #SportsTech

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0114s2p-cfire-juniors-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: TeamSnap announced a new partnership with Chicago Fire Juniors (CFJ), the official youth club affiliate program of Chicago Fire Football Club

