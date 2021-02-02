CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nana’s All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning, a premium Himalayan Salt based alkaline blend sold direct to consumers, at nanaseasoning.com, in an 8.4-ounce bottle is being “censored” by Facebook, says Changing The World Foods, LLC. Since October 27, 2020 Facebook has stopped this small business and others from placing paid advertisements.

“Nana’s All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning is a small business, and we depend on social media sites like Facebook to advertise. So, when they disable our accounts and accounts of other small businesses it can harm our sales especially during a pandemic and economic downturn,” says company Co-Founder and CEO, Rasheed Williams.

Nana’s All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning launched on October 5, 2020 and is owned and distributed by Changing The World Foods, LLC, a consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company ran several ad campaigns on Facebook for twenty-one (21) days until the tech giant disabled its ad accounts thus preventing the company from placing additional paid ads.

“We attempted to contact Facebook and resolve this issue for almost five months without any word from them. At the end of the day, we enjoy the platform and want to place ads to grow our business,” says Williams.

The seasoning is alkaline which means having a pH higher than 7.0. The human body is naturally slightly alkaline, with a blood pH of around 7.4. In recent years alkaline diets and products have been embraced for various claims including possibly boosting immunity. While the company makes no health claims it does support living a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet that may help boost immunity. It encourages all to consult a medical doctor prior to embarking on lifestyle changes.

“Small businesses in the United States and across the globe are being disproportionately impacted during these difficult times. We want Facebook to stop censoring us and allow our ads to run. We created an amazing seasoning that goes on all foods and want the world to enjoy it as we know Nana Makes Everything Better!” says Williams.

