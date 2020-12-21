LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the Internet of Things (IoT) transforms the way the world works, businesses have to keep pace, says TechAhead Corporation. With the launch of Fuzon.io, their new website, Fuzon helps them do exactly that.

The website gives businesses the opportunity to explore Fuzon’s IoT service offering, the industries they serve, and more. With this wealth of information digitally available, business owners are better positioned to understand how Fuzon can help them unlock IoT for growth.

Fuzon is an IoT development company located in Los Angeles, California. They’re a brand company of TechAhead Corporation, a customer experience-focused app development company. Fuzon brings that extensive app development experience to companies curious about innovating their own IoT solutions, as well as brands looking to improve existing IoT technology.

Ultimately, Fuzon makes IoT easy. They offer a full-service suite to businesses, helping them with everything from early IoT strategy to the development and deployment of the right IoT solution for their specific use case.

Specifically, Fuzon’s services, as outlined on their new website, include:

IoT Consulting: Many business owners are curious about IoT but don’t know where to start. As experts in the field, the Fuzon team can help them unlock the power of a connected world. Their consulting services include solution consulting to explore new IoT possibilities and consulting for specific IoT devices, including iBeacons, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino.

User Interface (UI)/User Experience (UX) Design & Development: IoT only works if people engage with it. By providing UI/UX service, Fuzon helps businesses create dynamic experiences for their users. They incorporate branding relevant to the business and provide quality UI/UX across both mobile and web interfaces.

Voice Tech Solutions: As voice search increasingly dominates the way people live and work, voice tech solutions enable businesses’ success. With smart voice-enabled apps, Fuzon helps brands seize this opportunity.

Cloud-Based IoT Services: Cloud computing infrastructure helps businesses work faster and do more while keeping costs under control. The Fuzon team can identify the best cloud solution for a business’s unique needs, then design, develop, and deploy the IoT technology on that cloud. This makes the IoT solution scalable.

Mobile App Development: With extensive app development experience, Fuzon creates the right solution so the business can control their IoT technology, whether that’s wearable tech, a smartphone app, or a web-enabled device. For example, they build applications to control thermostats, light bulbs, security systems, and more.

Data Analytics: Gathering, analyzing, and understanding data helps businesses get the most from their IoT solutions. Fuzon delivers top-tier data analytics using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). This helps businesses perform predictive maintenance on their IoT technology, too.

All told, Fuzon can help businesses through the entire IoT implementation process, starting with strategy consulting and system design, moving through mobile development and system integration, finishing with insights. Those insights leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence so businesses can gain data and track ROI with their new IoT technology.

Any business interested in exploring a new IoT solution or refining the IoT technology they have in place can learn more at https://www.fuzon.io/.

