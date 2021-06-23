NEW YORK, N.Y., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare and HitPaw have recently announced that the two companies are celebrating the coming summer with amazing giveaways. Tenorshare will offer many kinds of promotional activities, including giveaways, $5 Coupons, 70% Discount Deals, and Free Gifts. From now until July 28, 2021, everyone must seize the ultimate opportunity!

Tenorshare’s focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

Get HitPaw Photo Enhancer 1 Month License free license code

Tenorshare’s first summer sale giveaway is Sponsored by HitPaw, and they are offering the HitPaw Photo Enhancer with a one-month free license code in this giveaway. HitPaw Photo Enhancer focus on help users enlarge photos in just simple clicks, and enhance image to the best quality. Tenorshare and HitPaw have a remarkable partnership and the two companies aim to extend this collaboration into 2021.

Tenorshare Summer Special Offer

In addition, Tenorshare has announced a summer special offer for UltData for Android APP: only $4.99, you can get this APP for a lifetime. UltData for Android APP supports recover deleted photos/audio/videos/WhatsApp data without root, users can preview and select any file before recover. It has the highest data recovery success rate in the industry.

Hot Sale 70% Off and $5 Coupon

In addition to the above discounts, during the hot summer sale, Tenorshare series of software also launched comprehensive discounts, discounts up to 70%. Users with individual needs can also freely choose software purchases. Furthermore, there is an additional $5 coupon on Tenorshare products. Everyone can copy and paste the $5 coupon code to SAVE money.

How to participate:

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

