NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has renamed its Duplicate File Deleter to 4DDiG. The changed name also ensures improved digging for duplicate files to provide high-quality deletion. This software promises to free up disk space, keep files well-organized and optimize disk performance more quickly and expertly than before. In addition, 4DDiG upgraded its Duplicate File Deleter’s UI and algorithm, enhancing its ability to locate and delete duplicate files efficiently.



MAIN FEATURES

1 – The 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter can locate duplicate files in Windows and Mac-based external and internal drives, USBs, digital cameras, and SD cards in mere seconds.

2 – It can find duplicate files, including videos, images, documents, and audio, and delete them quickly.

3 – It uses a smart MD5 Message-Digest Algorithm that compares not only file names but also their content to find duplicate files.

4 – Users can use 4DDiG’s filters to set search criteria by excluding or including folders and files to search for duplicate data.

5 – Regardless of the volume of duplicate files, this software can free up tons of space by eliminating duplicate files to boost disk performance.

6 – An easy-to-use interface ensures safe duplicate file removal in three clicks without endangering users’ personal data.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Free Version: This version can delete 15 duplicate files for free on Windows and Mac. Users can also preview and select the target files to delete.

1-Month License Individual: This version offers a 1-month license and free upgrades at $24.95 for deleting duplicate files on one system.

1-Year License Individual: This version offers a 1-year license and free upgrades at $39.95 for deleting duplicate files.

Lifetime License Individual: This version offers a lifetime license and free upgrades at $49.95 for deleting duplicate files.

Annual Business Plan: This version is for businesses and is billed annually at $55.95. It offers free technical assistance and one year of free upgrades. In addition, users can use it on 5PCs at once.

About 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter:

Locating the right file from a cluttered system is time-consuming. But users can now get rid of these tiresome tasks by getting the 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter. With its innovative algorithm and friendly UI, anyone can quickly locate and delete duplicate files and similar content.

Moreover, it can eliminate all types of files from Windows and Mac-based storage devices with high accuracy and without endangering personal data. So, download the 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter from the 4DDiG Official site now and unlock its unique features.

