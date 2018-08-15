NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare releases UltData Version 8.2.4, the World’s #1 iCloud Backup Extractor software, which is able to download and extract iCloud backup to local PC/Mac for iOS 12/11. Since Apple upgraded its system and modified iCloud Terms and Conditions, other software in the market can’t perform this feature any longer.



As a pioneer in the software industry, Tenorshare brings this new technique in the iPhone Data Recovery field, made digital life safer and more flexible.

“UltData is your reliable iOS data recovery software,” said Mike Lee, Tenorshare CEO. “To avoid bringing any inconvenience to our users, our Technology Development Department worked together and analyzed the problem carefully. We were trying our best efforts to fix the issue. At last, we made it!”

Besides extracting iCloud backups for iOS 12/11, Tenorshare UltData allows you to retrieve important Call History, Photos, Videos, Contacts, Messages, Notes, WhatsApp, etc. from iPhone/iPad directly or restore lost files from iTunes backups.

New & Key Features in Tenorshare UltData V8.2.4:

Extract iOS 12 and iOS 11 iCloud backup.

Retrieve missing files in any scenarios: Lost/stolen, upgrade/downgrade, jailbreak, factory reset, mistaken deletion, locked/disabled, broken screen, etc.

Support up to 25 types of files, including Photos, Videos, Contacts, Messages, Notes, Call history, Calendar, Reminder, Voice memos, Safari bookmark, WhatsApp Message, Tango, Viber, etc.

Highest recovery rate in the industry.

Recover data directly from iOS devices, iTunes and iCloud backup(s).

Get back your lost data to iOS device or computer selectively and safely.

Support iPhone X/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/7/6s/5, iPad and iPod Touch running all iOS versions.

Price and Availability:

The trial version only allows you to extract iCloud or iTunes backup and scan device. You can go to the Tenorshare official website to get the newest Tenorshare UltData, thus to enjoy the full features including download iCloud or iTunes backup, preview all data, recover and export data without limitations, print files as you like, exit recovery mode and repair operating system.

The Windows version of this program is $49.95 and the Mac version is $59.95.

Learn more at: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/iphone-data-recovery.html.

About Tenorshare:

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare has been the leader in iOS data recovery. Tenorshare UltData has helped millions of users to retrieve their important data successfully. Besides UltData, Tenorshare also provides other tools including data transfer, system repair and password unlocker. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/.

