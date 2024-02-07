SOSHANGUVE, South Africa and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ­“I couldn’t just stand by idly while the many children in my community lost hope in education,” says Juliette Mfomadi, principal of Kamogelo Daycare in Soshanguve, South Africa. Deeply concerned about the dropout rate and struggling pupils in her community, she searched for solutions and found the learner support program offered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. She studied the 19 Scientology Tools for Life courses and decided to use her own facility as an after-school space where pupils could come for help with their school difficulties.



Photo Caption: Juliette Mfomadi, principal of Kamogelo Daycare Center in Soshanguve, South Africa, uses the Scientology Tools for Life to transform the education of young learners.

“The results are spectacular and beyond expectation,” she says. Pupils are thriving academically. Those who once preferred to skip school are now eager to learn.

“My son is now one of the top pupils in his class, serving as class president and a shining example of a dedicated pupil,” said the parent of one of the children. “Since my son started attending this after-school program, I have witnessed remarkable changes.”

Another mother expressed her joy over her daughter’s new-found enjoyment of learning. “When I asked her what she wanted to do for the school holidays, she said she is going to be at the after-school care center learning instead of wasting time in the street.”

Mfomadi is thrilled about the positive change she and her eight volunteers are creating. “It is a really exciting project for me and my team,” she says.

She and her team are among more than 25,000 South Africans who have completed the 19 Scientology Tools for Life courses and are using the technology as Scientology Volunteer Ministers to create positive change in their communities. Available free of charge in 20 languages, including Sotho, Zulu, and Xhosa, through the Scientology website, these courses provide training on the technology developed for the program by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

“If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it,” wrote Mr. Hubbard. “He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

For the full impact of South African Volunteer Ministers’ response over the past five years, watch the new feature-length documentary Operation: Do Something About It. Produced by Scientology Media Productions, the film is available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network, available in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages, has earned 135 industry awards. From 2020 to 2023, the network introduced more than 20 million new people to Scientology.

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0207-s2p-mfomadi-300dpi.jpg

