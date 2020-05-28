DENVER, Colo., May 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Clear Realty and their real estate technology division Sell-Star released today an in-depth report on how the economic freefall triggered by fear of death from COVID-19 instantly formed the 2020 Black Hole Recession and now affects Metro Denver home values and the safety of 250,000 or so families and individuals wishing to sell or buy a home over the next two-and-a-half years.



This report includes the interactive web-based tool Sell-Star Prophet, which forecasts by neighborhood home values and days-on-market for years 2020, 2021 and 2022 and defines qualities of homes buyers pay the most to attain—exactly what to advertise to attract buyers.

In normal economic downturns deteriorating business activities lead to increasing unemployment over a period of six months to perhaps eighteen months. The COVID-19 induced 2020 recession skipped the entire declining economic conditions portion of the cycle, instead the economy was like a massive sun burning bright, then in a moment collapsing in on itself creating a black hole—the very trough of the economic cycle.

“It’s fear of infection from human interaction triggering this economic black hole and real estate sales have a lot of human interaction. Sell-Star Prophet helps reduce unnecessary interaction by showing homeowners how to vastly improve their internet marketing,” said Creed Smith, Broker/Owner, Clear Realty.

Unlike most economic reports using national or regional data on Gross Domestic Product and unemployment rates, Sell-Star Prophet displays actionable forecasts for homeowners by specific Metro Denver neighborhoods including:

Home values for 2020, 2021 and 2022

Days-On-Market timeframes for 2020, 2021 and 2022

Rank-ordered list of qualities most desired by buyers for superior internet marketing

Rank-ordered list of value harming deficiencies owners should correct to maximize home value

“COVID-19 put the brakes, likely permanently, on high personal contact methods when selling a home. Nobody wants the risk of armies of people marching through their home every week, and buyers prefer the safety and convenience of window-shopping homes on the internet. Sell-Star Prophet defines the exact rank-ordered qualities homeowners need to advertise to attract the best buyers, keep home values up and keep days-on-market down,” said Creed Smith, owner of Clear Realty and inventor of Sell-Star Prophet.

About Clear Realty and Sell-Star Prophet:

Clear Realty specializes in creating cutting edge technologies cutting the cost of selling a home while improving the marketing and safety of home sales. Sell-Star Prophet, is the latest technology of many Clear Realty uses to improve marketing in the real estate industry.

