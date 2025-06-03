PHOENIX, Ariz., June 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Accounting Doctor is proud to announce its role as a Presenting Sponsor for the 10th Annual Stuff the Bus Back-to-School Drive, a collaborative effort led by CW7 Arizona, in partnership with Desert Financial Credit Union, Valley of the Sun United Way, and this year’s featured school partner, Gateway Academy.



Image caption: The Accounting Doctor Joins CW7 Arizona and Gateway Academy to Support Underserved Students Through Stuff the Bus 2025.

Running from May 27 through July 25, 2025, the Stuff the Bus campaign helps thousands of underserved Arizona students return to school equipped with essential supplies. The Accounting Doctor’s involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to community impact and educational equity, especially in support of neurodiverse youth.

“At The Accounting Doctor, we believe service is the highest form of leadership,” said James Sesay, Marketing Director. “Partnering with Gateway Academy and CW7 Arizona allows us to support local students while amplifying the voices of neurodiverse youth who are actively giving back. We’re honored to stand alongside these incredible organizations and help ensure every child has the tools they need to succeed.”

Gateway Academy, a year-round private school that serves students with high-functioning Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome, will host the official backpack-stuffing event. Gateway students will take a leading role in organizing, assembling, and distributing school supplies—turning this campaign into a hands-on service project that fosters real-world skills and community connection.

In addition to on-site volunteer events and supply drives, the campaign will include:

On-air promotional segments on CW7’s Arizona Daily Mix

Co-branded digital and television campaigns

Volunteer activations and donation collection across the Valley

Customized content and live interviews featuring campaign partners

Community members are encouraged to participate by donating school supplies at Desert Financial Credit Union branches, volunteering at the stuffing event, or giving online at: www.cw7az.com/stuffthebus

“We are excited to work with CW7 Arizona on this incredible back-to-school school drive. For years we have partnered with them on many of their outreach programs as they perfectly align with Desert Financial’s commitment to the community,” said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO of Desert Financial Credit Union.

This year’s campaign also aims to spotlight educational programs like the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA), which help make innovative, student-centered education like Gateway’s more accessible to families across Arizona.

As part of its contribution, The Accounting Doctor is also designing custom volunteer t-shirts and developing special graphics that incorporate Gateway’s school mascots—Apollo and Athena—to make the campaign even more engaging for students and families.

“We’re not just giving back—we’re showing up with intention,” added Sesay. “This campaign is about equipping our kids to thrive and recognizing the value that every learner brings to the classroom and the community.”

For more information on how to get involved or sponsor a student through Stuff the Bus 2025, visit www.cw7az.com/stuffthebus or contact James Sesay directly at (480) 234-6602.

About The Accounting Doctor

The Accounting Doctor is a full-service tax, accounting, and advisory firm committed to helping individuals and businesses minimize taxes and maximize wealth. With a strong emphasis on education, community advocacy, and personalized financial strategies, the firm serves clients across Arizona and beyond. https://www.theaccountingdoctor.com/.

About Gateway Academy

Gateway Academy is a private day school in Phoenix, Arizona, specializing in serving students with high-functioning Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome in grades 6–12. With a year-round academic calendar, small class sizes, and a strengths-based approach, Gateway fosters a safe, accepting, and structured environment where students are empowered to reach their full potential. The school is dedicated to cultivating real-world skills, emotional intelligence, and lifelong learning in every student. Learn more at https://www.gatewayacademy.us/.

