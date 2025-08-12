ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for Innovation (CFI), known for cultural transformation in eldercare, announces a rebrand to AgingIN, a bold new identity that captures its mission to be the catalyst for person-directed living in the community of one’s choice.



Image caption: AgingIN logo.

“At AgingIN, our greatest innovation is people. We believe that aging is not a decline, but a powerful continuation of life. Our work is grounded in the truth that aging is living, and living is aging,” said Susan Ryan, CEO of AgingIN℠, who announced the new chapter in the nearly 30-year-old organization’s history at its 2025 annual conference, held in St. Louis.

“This rebrand isn’t just about a new name—it’s about bringing clarity, energy, and action to a system that continues to yearn for transformation. AgingIN reflects our renewed commitment to continuing the work of our partners, Pioneer Network and The Green House ® Project, two trailblazing movements that revolutionized eldercare by putting people and dignity at the center,” said Ryan.

With a new name comes a renewed strategic direction—one centered on delivering hands-on services, consulting, and coaching to communities throughout the aging services sector, including skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, and home care. AgingIN brings this mission to life by:

Partnering closely with communities to transform the experience of aging from the inside out

Acting as a trusted advisor and thought partner in the repositioning of skilled nursing

Providing hands-on support to build and sustain person-directed cultures

Designing customized education that fosters empathy, resilience, and confidence—by empowering care professionals to feel respected, valued, and safe to bring their whole selves to work

Collaborating with researchers to continually refine and improve outcome-driven models of care and living

In addition to its direct work with care communities, AgingIN embraces a “big tent” philosophy—one that mobilizes diverse networks and perspectives to create a more inclusive and equitable experience of aging. From advancing small house living models to reimagining the entire aging services ecosystem, AgingIN supports innovation across all care settings.

As an umbrella organization for grassroots networks dedicated to improving the experience of aging in every state, AgingIN’s state coalitions are made up of committed individuals and institutions, including ombudsmen, family members, care team members, and researchers, who work to make changes from institutionalized care settings to person-directed living in their states.

Building on a strong legacy of collaboration with some of the nation’s most respected academic and research institutions, AgingIN is proud to welcome two esteemed thought leaders to its team: Liza Behrens, PhD, RN, of Penn State University, and Kelly Tremblay, PhD, an internationally recognized neuroscientist and advisor to the World Health Organization.

3rd3rd Marketing, a Seattle-based marketing firm specializing in senior living, partnered with AgingIN to create the bold new branding, featuring a new name, identity, and messaging. “AgingIN reflects a departure from outdated, institutional images and ageist language around eldercare, and replaces it with stories of dignity and empowerment,” said Cynthia Thurlow, founder and CEO of 3rd3rd.

About AgingIN:

AgingIN is a global nonprofit dedicated to being the catalyst for person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one’s choice. Our consulting, technical assistance, and education services empower aging services providers to implement lasting change and transformation that is meaningful and measurable. Formerly known as the Center for Innovation, AgingIN was born from the merging of two of the most influential voices in eldercare transformation: Pioneer Network and The Green House Project.

For more information, visit: https://www.aginginnovation.org/.

