MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Cesario Group, a Broker Associate at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami Beach, Florida — is proud to announce its recent certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for the LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

“We are pleased to welcome The Cesario Group to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and CEO Chance Mitchell. “According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count The Cesario Group among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy.”

The Cesario Group is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC and can work to foster B2B relationship with other LGBTBE’s worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference.

“As international Real Estate professionals, we proud ourselves as one of the few Real Estate companies in the Greater Miami area to receive certification by NGLCC as an LGBT Business Enterprise,” said Sergio Cesario, Founder of The Cesario Group. “We built our brand on equality and reliability to serve customers from all walks of life. We continue to work with global partners that embrace and celebrate diversity fostering an inclusive culture and meaningful customer services.”

ABOUT THE NGLCC

The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT owned businesses. Learn more: https://www.nglcc.org/

ABOUT THE CESARIO GROUP

The Cesario Group is an international real estate team based in Miami Beach, Florida and affiliated with the Miami-Dade GLCC, specializing in residential and high-end real estate and backed by Douglas Elliman.

The Cesario Group’s relationship with Douglas Elliman and its strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential allows the team to serve clients domestically and expand its business worldwide.

Learn more: https://folio.elliman.com/px/thecesariogroup

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents.

The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit https://www.elliman.com/.

News Source: The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate