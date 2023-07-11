KEARNY, N.J., July 11, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “The Children of Light: Book I” (ISBN: 978-1958377017; paper) is a picture book for children by co-authors Elizabeth and Adetoro Adekunle. The book follows the fun adventures of 4 friends who live in West Africa, as their town works on regaining electricity which was later obtained with solar power. Published by The Black Girl Judge Company LLC and distributed by Ingram Content Group, the first of this book series is a great way to introduce the children in your lives to Africa and its culture.



Image Caption: Picture of co-author, Elizabeth Adekunle at 6/17/2023 book release party.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, the authors who are sisters were inspired to write this book when younger sister, Elizabeth, began curating books for the daughter of older sister, Adetoro. Elizabeth found that stories about Black children were simply less available.

Rather than stay frustrated, Elizabeth enlisted her sister, and began writing Childrens’ books that center African culture and history. The ultimate goal is to write enough books centered around African culture to curate endless reading lists for children across the world.

“The Children of Light – Book I” is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

