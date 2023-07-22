PASADENA, Calif., July 22, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In the heart of Old Town, just ten miles from downtown Los Angeles, the Church of Scientology Pasadena combines a love of the region’s history with its commitment to ensuring a bright future for all.



Image Caption: Celebrating the anniversary of the Church of Scientology Pasadena. The Church is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.

Pasadena is an eclectic mix of old and new—with the California Institute of Technology and NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, world-class museums, trendy shops and eateries, and a climate that inspires the annual New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses.

An episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network shows how the Church restored its new home, dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The registered historic landmark, known as the Braley Building, was an iconic bicycle emporium. It was built in 1906, two years before Henry Ford introduced America to his Model-T, and not long after The New York Times described the bicycle as “a splendid extension of personal power and freedom, scarcely inferior to what wings would give.” The Church, with its meticulous care to preserve all elements of the building’s distinctive architecture, earned the city’s Historic Preservation Award.

In dedicating the Church, Mr. Miscavige reminded Pasadena Church staff and parishioners, “You are now part of a movement like nothing in our history. And it is gaining momentum by the day. … There is indeed a lot of help we must now bring to bear. That is the pledge we make today, to the city of Pasadena.”

Taking this to heart, the Church works in close coordination with officials, community groups and religious leaders to address vital social issues.

Take a tour of the Church, meet some of its staff and parishioners, and see what makes them a valued partner in the Pasadena of today and tomorrow.

Watch Destination: Scientology — Pasadena on the Scientology Network.

Each episode of Destination: Scientology brings the viewer inside a new Church of Scientology, showcasing the diversity of our Churches and the cooperation that weaves every Church of Scientology into the local community fabric.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, it has been viewed in more than 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/pasadena.html

https://www.scientology-pasadena.org

https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/pasadena.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0722-s2p-cospasadena-300dpi.jpg

