BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.



PHOTO CAPTION: Michol Bobb, founder of Notary Training Network.

Michol focuses on foundational training and professional development for notary applicants in Maryland. She refers to her course as “on-the-job training for notaries.” The cost of the class is $297.

Attendee Shelley Barksdale left this review: “So glad that I took the Intro to Notary Practice course. Everything was explained in clear and concise detail. I am more knowledgeable about the laws and processes of notarizing documents and I would recommend this course to anyone who is considering becoming a notary or has become newly commissioned. This course should be a prerequisite.”

While waiting for the course to be approved Michol shifted her focus to building self-study training modules. She also has a Mobile Notary Fundamentals course for those who want to turn their notary commission into another stream of income and learn the business side of providing notary services. Notary education is important because it makes you knowledgeable on how to reduce liability from improper notarizations when dealing with important documents.

The Intro to Notary Practice class is currently facilitated once a month on Saturdays. The purpose of this 6-hour class is to teach individuals about current Maryland notary laws, industry best practices, and how to conduct notarial acts. After class, there is also a 50-question exam to pass to apply for your notary commission.

Renewal applicants (active commission and no exam required) have the option to take the self-study course online at https://www.notarytrainingnetwork.org/.

By the end of the session, you will be knowledgeable about the rules, regulations, and ethics of conducting notarizations in Maryland.

As an employer, you might be asking yourself, “Why does notary education matter?” If you have notaries on staff, the benefits this training provides include reduced liability from claims made due to improper notarizations. Your notaries will learn how to identify fraudulent notarizations, you can add notary as a new service, and annual training for professional development.

Notary Training Network is actively looking for volunteers, sponsors, and event proposals.

News Source: Notary Training Network