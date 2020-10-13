HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Florida Local, a mobile traveling artisan market and lifestyle brand, recently launched a giveaway campaign to showcase the best of old Florida. This is the first of several planned campaigns and the lucky winner will enjoy an off the beaten path Florida adventure.



PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured in the “Homosassa Vernacular T-shirts” are the local ladies, Alonda McCarty and Chelsea Preston, and Captain Kate Spratt.

“We recently pivoted the business from a brick and mortar locale and are now taking the show on the road,” Alonda McCarty, co-owner, the Florida Local, says. “We’ll be traveling around the state in a vintage AVION camper representing Florida artisans, farmers and the best of what is authentically Florida. This giveaway is an ideal way to kick off our back-road adventures and share what we love with others around the state.”

The Local Catch giveaway will take place in Homosassa Springs on the state’s west coast and include a day of fishing with the Local Ladies, Alonda and Chelsea, as well as lady captain Kate Spratt, a catch of the day cookout and sunset cocktails at a favorite restaurant on the river. A photographer/videographer will join the lucky winners and document each step of the trip; some great outdoor gear swag will be given to winners by local partners too.

“We’re passionate about Old Florida and want to share the stories of genuine people and places, from original artisans to picturesque fishing towns and back road farms to wild, shell-filled beaches,” McCarty says.

Many Floridians still rely on recreational and commercial fishing for their income and The Florida Local knows the toll the pandemic has taken on their ability to make a living. That’s part of the reason they’re working to spotlight fishermen, artisans, farmers and other small businesses across the state.

For “The Local Catch” Giveaway, the Florida Local has partnered with Toadfish Outfitters, Captain Kate Spratt, How to Do Florida, Discover Florida, Florida Cracker Kitchen and others to offer an incredible giveaway package that showcases all of what Homosassa has to offer.

The Florida Local will be doing weekly posts on its Facebook and Instagram pages through October 31. To learn more about how to enter this amazing giveaway, visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefloridalocalmarket/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefloridalocalmarket/

About the Florida Local

The Florida Local is owned and operated by Chelsea Preston and Alonda McCarty. Chelsea is an artist who is known locally for her beautiful Florida-focused illustrations. Alonda’s background is in biology, but now she makes alligator leather goods and metal jewelry. The two teamed up to create this new and exciting lifestyle brand to share their passion for Old Florida.

For more information: https://www.floridalocalmarket.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1013s2p-mccarty-preston-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Pictured in the “Homosassa Vernacular T-shirts” are the local ladies, Alonda McCarty and Chelsea Preston, and Captain Kate Spratt.

News Source: The Florida Local