MIAMI, Fla., March 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Flowery, a Florida-based medical marijuana company and cannabis producer, announced today four new additions to its executive leadership team: Mike Smuts as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Brian Roberts as Director of Cultivation, Harry Rosenfeld as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Kevin Szymanski as Director of Supply Chain and Logistics.

These four executives were formerly part of the key group that oversaw One Plant’s operations and ultimate sale to Cresco Labs for 213MM in 2021. This power move by The Flowery further reinforces the company’s vision and commitment to become the standard for quality products and the State’s sweetheart brand.

“Mike, Brian, Harry, and Kevin are accomplished and passionate industry veterans with exceptional track records of success that will accelerate the company’s growth as a quality and culture leader in the Florida market. We couldn’t be happier to have them on board. We have some very big plans brewing and we are building the absolute ‘A’ team to execute it,” said The Flowery’s CEO, Elad Kohen.

“I couldn’t be more stoked (or grateful) to join a team whose driving force is rooted in high grade ganja and authentic cannabis culture as The Flowery,” said Mike Smuts, COO. “The market has yet to see a company that truly delivers top shelf product as well as a cohesive and authentic experience in both their digital and brick and mortar client experience. Our commitment to quality over everything, genetics with real provenance, and our exclusive partnerships with the country’s top brands will make the flowery the premier cannabis destination in the sunshine state.”

With over 12 years of experience in cannabis vertical operations in single and multistate markets, Mike Smuts has learned a great deal. Among his accomplishments was establishing Denver’s first downtown retail locations and establishing some of Florida’s first MMTCs, which are now some of the top cannabis companies in the state. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also appointed Mike to its Medical Marijuana Committee in 2019.

Roberts, another veteran in the cannabis industry, started his journey in 2004, learning everything he could about cultivation from several mentors and popular forums at the time. Along the way, Brian developed a deep passion, experience and the required technical attention to detail required to grow world class cultivars. In 2018, Brian made the move and joined the Florida medical program.

Rosenfeld brings 36 years of forensic accounting experience to the team. He has worked for both public and private companies. He played a key role in taking Burger King and Bluma Wellness public. Szymanski brings 30+ plus years of experience, having previously worked at companies including UPS, FedEx, Coca-Cola, among others. He was also part of the team that built One Plant Florida, now Cresco Labs. Having his expertise on board will help push The Flowery’s processing to a world-class level. It will also allow the company to expand its delivery operation.

About The Flowery

The Flowery is a privately-owned Medical Cannabis Company, focused on cultivating only indoor, premium quality, small-batch cannabis and exotic cultivars. The Flowery aims to set a new standard for quality products, partnered with a collection of world-renowned cult brands and a customer experience rooted in the culture and lifestyle of cannabis and Florida.

