RED DEER, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Anow is excited to announce the launch of Nexus, a simple, but sophisticated cloud-based form filler that’s designed to help licensed real estate appraisers collectively work on appraisals in a live, multi-collaborative nature.

“It’s like Google Docs for appraisals,” Marty Haldane, Anow, CEO says.

Nexus comes with multiple industry firsts such as a smart UAD error checker and automated picklists. The Nexus tools’ suite includes:

A mobile inspection application with built-in sketching tools, so users can easily draw floor plans and instantly calculate square footage from anywhere.

CompVault, another stand-out feature that pre-fills data if a sale has been used before, makes comparables easy to share between teammates, and provides users with peace of mind that their comp data is private and secure.

Smart UAD rules with real-time prompts to help reduce revisions.

Every form needed to build a report, and more.

Thousands of appraisers from 60 countries across the world already rely on Anow to simplify and streamline their business processes and to complete more orders. With the addition of Nexus, appraisers will become even more productive, and elevate the quality of their reports while reducing duplicate data entry and Errors & Omissions.

“We want to revolutionize how appraisals have been done for years while keeping what is familiar and most important to appraisers. It’s not another AVM or hybrid ‘half’ appraisal; it’s a true end-to-end solution,” Haldane shares.

Nexus streamlines, simplifies and supercharges the form-filling process.

A trial offer is available here: https://anow.com/product/nexus and people who share the hashtag #NexusLevelForms will be entered for a chance to win a free month of Nexus.

About Anow

Anow is an appraisal management software developer that simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses. Launched in 2011 by multi-generational appraisal professional Marty Haldane, Anow streamlines a wide range of everyday appraisal processes while offering unmatched business insights to help appraisers compete in today’s digital environment. Powerful order tracking, job assignment, collaboration and scheduling tools allow appraisers and administrative staff to save time, assign appraisals more easily and deliver exceptional service to clients and mortgage lenders from any web-enabled device. Advanced reporting enables business owners to manage fee competition and turn times with ease.

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0921s2p-AnowNexus-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0921s2p-Nexus-Creative-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Anow