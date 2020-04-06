NEW YORK, N.Y., April 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Gattopardo USA Corp. is the company behind a new product launch for the first and only Parabellum Kevlar-wear designed for everyday concealed carry. Unlike nothing else on the market, this state-of-the-art protection and defense wear incorporates features that are not only high-tech, but stylish too.



An acclaimed team of veterans from the fields of fashion and defense have come together to develop and design the next generation of futuristic, fashionable and functional ready-to-wear for defense and non-defense professionals. And, in an effort to introduce the product to the mass market, it’s launched a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo.

“We’re living in turbulent times and our Kevlar-wear delivers protection, performance and readiness for all walks of life,” Diego Pipoli, CEO, Gattopardo. “We’ve tested our products with special forces in Europe and they were given an overwhelming seal of approval.”

From laborers, medical personnel, EMTs and preppers to hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, police officers and more, these Kevlar jackets can be worn anywhere, anytime. They’ll go from night to day; from the desert to the tundra; to the city and the country and all points in between.

Made in the U.S., this tactical wear combines Italian design with Japanese innovation. For men and women, high-tech features include a removable RFID pocket for keeping items such as credit cards, communication devices, GPS-locators and ID safe and secure. It’s guaranteed that people cannot be geolocated, have their conversations captured or have their ID compromised in anyway. There’s even a built-in heating system in select models.

Kevlar jackets are available in three different styles as well as a vest version. Options go from basic to super loaded. The jackets’ interior is designed to evenly spread out the weight of firearms and tools around the upper body, so that people can move quickly while their firearms and tools stay firmly in place.

Gattopardo products are quite simply the new definition of protection and defense wear for professionals and non-professionals alike.

“There’s just nothing else like this out there,” Pipoli says. “We’re confident that our products will exceed market expectations. And, there’s more to come.”

About Gattopardo

With more than 40 years of combined army and fashion industry (e.g., Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Ferragamo and Dolce & Gabbana) expertise, the professionals at Gattopardo understand what it takes to design products that defend while combining fit, quality, craftsmanship, comfort and style. In addition, top company executives have spent time in two elite units in the Italian Army and worked with Fabbrica d’armi Pietro Beretta. Their experience and backgrounds are unmatched in the industry.

“We’re your best defense,” Pipoli says.

