ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Restroom Privacy remains a serious concern on college campuses nationwide. Due to increased incidents of video voyeurism and trespassing, 72% of Americans worry about their privacy and safety in shared restrooms. The Gap-Strap™ from Bamsaw Industries, LLC addresses this.



Image caption: The Gap-Strap, Restroom Stall Gap-Blocker.

Whether at school, work, restaurants, airports, or entertainment venues, restroom privacy has become an issue affecting millions every day.

“As a father of kids in college, I know firsthand the worries my kids and their friends have when it comes to using campus restrooms,” says Bob Kodner, inventor and president of The Gap-Strap.

Kodner continues, “As parents, we want our kids to feel safe when they’re away from home, and for many students, it’s their first time away from home.”

Kodner goes on to say, “It’s not just college students. Two hundred million people use a public restroom every week. Most public and commercial restrooms have sizable gaps at stall doors that make users feel unsafe and exposed. Restroom privacy is more than a restroom concern – it’s a personal safety concern.”

THE GAP-STRAP PORTABLE STALL-GAP BLOCKER IMPROVES RESTROOM PRIVACY AND SAFETY IN PUBLIC RESTROOMS

The Gap-Strap, a portable stall-gap blocker, is an instant and effective solution that works in any restroom.

“Public and commercial restrooms create uncomfortable experiences due to privacy-violating gaps at stall doors,” Kodner explains. “The Gap-Strap eliminates the risk of strangers viewing us in a compromising position.”

Designed for convenience, The Gap-Strap simply unrolls and attaches to the top of restroom stalls. The Gap-Strap is pre-measured, with an ergonomically weighted design engineered to deliver instant and reliable privacy.

“Best of all,” Kodner adds, “The Gap-Strap provides the peace of mind we all want when using a public or commercial restroom.”

The Gap-Strap stall gap-blockers are made in the USA and engineered for use in all public and commercial restrooms.

ABOUT THE GAP-STRAP

The Gap-Strap, a division of Bamsaw Industries, LLC, is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Bamsaw Industries, LLC, manufactures products designed to improve the safety, comfort, and privacy of public and commercial restrooms. For more information, visit https://thegapstrap.com/ or call (314) 451-2200

MULTIMEDIA

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/shorts/E0FbbN7R084

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0826-s2p-gapstrap-300dpi.webp

Image caption: The Gap-Strap, Restroom Stall Gap-Blocker.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Bob Kodner

The Gap-Strap

bob@thegapstrap.com

(314) 451-2200

News Source: The Gap-Strap division of Bamsaw Industries LLC