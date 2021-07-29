SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., July 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Global Leadership Network, host of the annual Global Leadership Summit (globalleadership.org/summit), for people committed to developing their leadership skills to ignite positive transformation wherever they live and work, has announced the Global Leadership Summit on August 5-6, 2021.

The Global Leadership Summit includes 15+ world-class faculty, including Craig Groeschel, Malcolm Gladwell and Juliet Funt, and now includes the following leaders:

Pulitzer-Prize winning investigative reporter, Charles Duhigg

President & CEO of World Vision, Edgar Sandoval Sr.

Founder of IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima

Business creativity expert, Fredrik Haren

Award-winning finance and business leader, Carla Harris

Researcher and executive consultant, Liz Wiseman

Leadership expert, best-selling author, Henry Cloud

“Get refreshed, recharged, fired-up, encouraged and ready to forge head to make a positive impact wherever you are,” says Craig Groschel, senior pastor of Life.Church, and Champion of The Global Leadership Summit. “I believe that whether you’re a business leader, CEO, pastor, teacher, nurse, student, artist, soldier, parent, doctor, volunteer, entrepreneur, or simply finding your place, you have influence and your leadership matters.”

The Global Leadership Summit, the GLN’s premier event of the year, will bring together hundreds of thousands of men and women across the U.S. at in-person gatherings located at 500+ host sites and interactively online via the GLS Online Experience.

The Global Leadership Network also announces the addition of a brand-new segment to its premier program, adding an additional six world-class leadership voices throughout the event in a segment titled “Leadership Shorts.”

Tickets to The Global Leadership Summit in 2021 include:

15+ High-Impact Leadership Talks

6 Leadership Shorts Segments

2 Days of Insight, Inspiration & Entertainment

World-class leadership training close to home

Networking Opportunities both in-person & online

Video-on-Demand Access of ALL faculty for 7 Days

Opportunity to receive a Certificate of Completion

Experience two days of rich, high-impact, inspiring sessions, and learn from a diverse faculty who will share their wisdom and practical perspective to support you in your leadership growth. As learning is applied, discover what it means to thrive personally and professionally. Past attendees have reported improved productivity, job satisfaction and work quality.

The Global Leadership Summit is broadcast LIVE in HD on August 5-6, 2021, from the main campus outside Chicago, to both an online audience and in-person gatherings at 500+ premier host sites.

Global Leadership Network is created to support for people who are committed to developing their leadership skills to ignite positive transformation wherever they live and work.

