HUNT VALLEY, Md. and PUNE, India, May 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Hercules Portfolio of Andromeda Software Inc. (“Andromeda”), an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), announced that it has acquired Peocit Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (“Peocit”). Founded in 2002, Peocit is a provider of core banking and lending software solutions and services with multi-lingual functionality, serving more than 4,000 cooperative societies, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial institutions across India. Through this acquisition, Peocit joins the Hercules Portfolio and will continue delivering its solutions and services across the financial services sector.



Image caption: Andromeda Software Inc.

The acquisition strengthens Andromeda’s portfolio of software and technology businesses by adding Peocit’s specialized banking technology capabilities and its established customer relationships throughout India. Peocit has built its reputation by delivering reliable solutions that help institutions manage core operations, streamline lending workflows and improve the overall customer experience. This acquisition also reflects Andromeda’s continued commitment to growing its presence in India and expanding its international portfolio through Hercules.

“Peocit is exactly the kind of business we look for: strong products, loyal customers and a team that has built something that genuinely matters to the people it serves,” said Bonnie Wilhelm, Andromeda’s chief executive officer. “India’s financial services sector is one of the most dynamic in the world, and Peocit is well-positioned within it. What we offer is more than capital; it is a permanent home. Constellation Software has a long and proven track record of acquiring businesses and holding them forever, investing in their growth and their people for the long term. We are proud to welcome Peocit into the Andromeda family and committed to being the kind of partner they, and their customers, can count on for decades to come.”

Peocit founders Abhijit Nangare, Deepak Surana and Shrikant Mulay stated: “Joining the Andromeda family marks a significant milestone for Peocit and the team we have built. From our earliest conversations, it was clear that this partnership was rooted in a shared commitment to our customers and our people. We are confident that Andromeda is the right home for Peocit. This will ensure not only the business’s longevity but also its sustained growth. As founders, we are proud of what Peocit has achieved. Together with Andromeda, we will continue delivering best-in-class software products with unmatched customer service, unlocking tremendous value for every stakeholder.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About the Andromeda Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc.

Andromeda Software Inc., an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., acquires and invests in software companies that provide mission-critical solutions for the industries they serve. For more information, visit https://www.csiandromeda.com/.

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News Source: Andromeda Software Inc.