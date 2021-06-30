LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — James Cha, a CPA and a Certified Tax Resolution Specialist from Ace Plus Tax Resolution, underlines that the IRS is starting its collection actions by sending Final Intent to Levy notices, and urges taxpayers to act with tax relief strategies.



The IRS collection enforcement is now back! The IRS switched its lenient position during COVID-19 and has now started sending millions of Final Notices of Intent to Levy (Letter 11 or LT11) from June 15, 2021. Its Automated Levy and Systematic Lien Programs were halted since April 2020 due to COVID, but these programs have now returned. It’s time to take action to protect your bank accounts, wages, and other assets and income from the IRS!

A levy occurs when the IRS collects the back taxes by seizing delinquent taxpayers’ real or personal properties. Typically, levies are made on financial accounts held for them by others, such as a bank, a stockbroker, or an employer. Levies can be placed on bank accounts, social security benefits, and retirement income.

If anyone wishes to appeal this proposed levy action, Form 12153, “Request for a Collection Due Process or Equivalent Hearing,” has to be sent to the IRS within 30 days from the receipt of LT11.

About 45 days after Letter 11 is issued, a levy will take place if the taxpayer has not contacted the IRS for resolution. The IRS computer sends levy notices to any financial institution suspected of holding funds under its Social Security numbers or names, or to any employers or contractors who have filed a W-2 or 1099 form showing they have paid them in the past. In addition to any properties, a levy can attach to any future federal tax refunds or state income tax refunds that they are to receive, in order to satisfy the federal tax liability.

James Cha, CPA, CTRS, says that “It is critical for the taxpayers to understand where they are in the collection process. Any delinquent taxpayers are highly recommended (or strongly urged) to start working out a deal with the IRS as soon as possible.”

Upon receiving Letter 11, here are some critical points to consider:

Get any missing returns filed as soon as possible to be in compliance.

Respond to the notices or letters, and seek professional tax help for the best possible resolution options.

Respond to IRS requests in a timely fashion.

Additionally, James states “It is also worth noting that I expect that the IRS will continue to hire many more new employees to ramp up its enforcement actions”. In 2021, the IRS has already announced plans to hire 87,000 new employees, doubling their workforce over the next six years. The current administration has pledged $80 billion toward enforcement activities over the next ten years.

Tax Reliefs

In the case where the taxpayer is approached by the IRS for back taxes, the best possible course of action might be to adopt an approach to deal with the issue tactfully without panicking.

James believes “the best course of action is to see if they qualify for any tax relief options.” However, this can only be done after delinquent tax returns have been filed and all current income tax or payroll tax deposits have been paid.

Businesses or individuals can settle their taxes substantially less than they owe through an Offer in Compromise if they qualify. Financial inability to pay is the most common reason an Offer is accepted, but it must be supported by and verified with well-prepared financial documents and statements.

Or, through an Installment Agreement, businesses or individuals may set up an affordable payment plan to pay off the back taxes. If they qualify for a Partial Payment Installment, they will not be paying off the full amount, as the balance left at the end of the payment term will be forgiven. Strategizing is crucial when submitting an application in order to maximize the benefit.

Also, they may be able to halt IRS collection actions by declaring a Currently Not Collectible status. To qualify for this status, they must prove they have a dire financial situation and none to very little income. The IRS will put a pause on their attempt to collect payment until the financial situation improves.

Lastly, business owners who have fallen behind on their Payroll Tax Obligations need to figure out the best method to protect themselves and deal with the IRS.

The Final Words

There are numerous tax relief options that are put forth by the government, but individuals and business owners should seek an experienced tax relief specialist who can strategize, take full advantage, and save considerable sums of money for taxpayers.

Ace Plus Tax Resolution provides permanent solutions to taxpayers with IRS and state tax problems. James Cha is a CPA and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist® at Ace Plus Tax Resolution, has been representing his clients and dealing with the IRS for over 30 years. His practice is in Los Angeles, but his clients are all across the nation.

