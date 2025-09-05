LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Light Committee, a headshot photography studio known for providing amongst the best headshots in greater Los Angeles, has become the first such studio to achieve 500 five-star reviews on the map platform of world’s largest online search engine. It also means the studio has more five-star reviews than any other headshot photography studio in greater Los Angeles.



The milestone was achieved at the end of August 2025. The studio verified its achievement by reviewing approximately 120 listed services on the search engine’s map platform where star-rating reviews are publicly provided. To find these service providers, a search for “headshots Los Angeles” was done. It further qualified participants using only service providers that offered a headshot service where people could physically visit a studio location for a real headshot photography session experience – not virtual or AI. Only four other studios had more than 200 five-star reviews and no others had 400 or more.

According to StatCounter, the search engine platform where The Light Committee has earned these five-star reviews has nearly 90 percent market share of the global search engine market. Furthermore, according to Search Engine Land, the search engine processes 14 billion searches daily, 417 billion monthly, and more than five trillion searches annually.

The studio has also earned many other awards and recognitions. They include “People Love Us on Yelp” and the Expertise.com Award for Best Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles and Glendale from 2019 to 2024.

In January 2025, The Light Committee moved to its current location in Glendale, Calif., in Los Angeles County. At this location, there is a large central room serving as the main studio space, a dedicated hair and makeup dressing room, a photographer’s office, and a storage room. Being located in the north downtown Glendale business district, and on the main downtown street of Brand Blvd, the location is also prime for natural light headshot sessions. The studio is a member of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce.

ACTING HEADSHOTS LOS ANGELES

The Light Committee prides itself in offering some of the best actor headshots in Los Angeles, whether studio-lit or with natural light. Rates are amongst the most affordable in the area too, currently starting at just $150. There are also add-on options like for more looks, including a hair and make-up stylist, or adding a slate video.

CORPORATE HEADSHOTS LOS ANGELES

The photography studio offers studio-lit and natural light corporate headshots in Los Angeles. Delivering some of the most premium image quality in LA and some of the best prices, The Light Committee is providing amongst the best value in the area. All types of professionals get headshots at the studio. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, doctors (including for headshots for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more.

MODELING DIGITALS IN LOS ANGELES

The photographer also works with aspiring models to provide modeling digitals in Los Angeles. Most modeling agencies ask models to submit digitals for consideration to be represented by them. This typically includes a headshot, full body shot, profile shots of the face and body, and also some other shots like half body shots. Because most agencies have different requirements, getting a lot of shots created is usually a good idea so there are options to submit to as many agencies as possible.

ABOUT THE LIGHT COMMITTEE

The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 335 N Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA, 91203, within the greater Los Angeles area, around 10 miles north of downtown LA. Rafael, the headshot photographer, aims to deliver value by providing affordable headshots with some of the highest quality results in LA or beyond. This includes actor headshots, corporate headshots, and modeling digitals. He also works with teams by providing mobile headshots at their offices. Learn more at https://thelightcommittee.com/.

