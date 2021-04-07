ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CleverFiles announces the release of their latest update of Disk Drill for Mac. Now the new Disk Drill 4.3 natively deep-scans system drives on Macs powered by Apple’s M1 chips without compromising on speed and efficiency of the recovery process.

To achieve the required level of decryption and access, Disk Drill deploys its own kernel extension, known as kext. With a number of system-level and administrator’s approvals, this enables Disk Drill to securely search for lost data in all user folders and system locations on the internal drives in macOS Big Sur on M1 Macs.

“Our team has been developing system-level utilities for Macs since 2009. We’ve been improving Disk Drill for many years to ensure the maximum possible recovery rates, and we are extremely proud to be the first on the market to announce a full support of scanning and recovery from system partitions on Macs powered by Apple M1 chips,” says Serge S., the CEO at CleverFiles.

Disk Drill stands out in comparison to other data recovery apps for macOS, as it’s the first app to run a native Deep Scan of system drives on Macs powered by Apple’s M1 chips. Disk Drill is the only available solution to recover deleted user folders on M1 Macs, unlike other data recovery apps that can’t access and scan system locations.

Unlike other apps that run through a compatibility layer of Rosetta, Disk Drill is faster, more efficient, and fully compatible with the newest M1 chips. The same refers to SIP-protected external storage devices connected to M1 Macs — Disk Drill 4.3 is the only app out there that can scan and recover from them.

Recovering lost data from external drives is generally easier than scanning and restoring deleted files from internal or system drives on Macs. This is determined by the level of encryption macOS maintains to ensure its security protocols, including the M1 layer on the newest Mac devices. Disk Drill can find and undelete an accidental removal of user data on the main system drive, like the default Documents, Downloads, Applications and other familiar user folders.

About Disk Drill

Disk Drill can scan and recover over 400 various file types with a press of a single button, right from the computer’s internal or external drive, or any supported storage device. Files can be recovered in the original form, or reconstructed byte-by-byte in the event when the file system no longer contains their names or properties.

For fast, reliable file recovery Disk Drill comes with advanced scanning algorithms to identify and reconstruct deleted files in various formats, including the new raw photo, video and audio formats. Updated HFS+, APFS, exFAT, FAT32, and NTFS recovery algorithms, powered by Disk Drill’s smart scans, find more recoverable files, which allows for an improved (up to a 200%) recovery efficiency.

Disk Drill can successfully recover lost and deleted data from a computer’s internal disk as well as external drives, mobile devices, memory cards, digital cameras, and more. Accidentally deleted files can be easily retrieved with the Quick Scan.

For best recovery results, Disk Drill performs a Deep Scan, a thorough search on the entire drive to reconstruct lost files. In fact, the sequence of algorithms Disk Drill runs in the background is much more complicated than that, and is always adapted to a specific use case, ensuring the best recovery results for one’s file system, storage device condition, and other parameters.

Deep Scan is one of the most advanced Disk Drill’s recovery algorithms. It works even when hard drives lose their partitions and disk space is marked as unallocated. This Disk Drill release also concentrates on raw photos and videos, and substantially improves their recovery in many ways.

Pricing and Availability

Downloading the free version of Disk Drill 4.3 for Mac, customers can preview the data that can be recovered before upgrading to the Pro version for US $89 at https://www.cleverfiles.com/pro.html.

With a purchase of Disk Drill PRO for Mac, the customer also gets a license letting them use Disk Drill for Windows.

About CleverFiles

CleverFiles is a US-based software development company, specializing in data recovery solutions, creators of Disk Drill for Mac & Windows. Our mission is to secure personal data one computer at a time. Empowering users with affordable tools to solve everyday technical challenges. Clever Data Powers Clever Decisions. For more details please visit: https://www.cleverfiles.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/4o3aJjfRImQ

