CHICAGO, Ill., June 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Black writers, bloggers, journalists, poets, songwriters, and screenwriters now have a place to showcase their work, find writing jobs, win cash prizes, and collaborate with peers. The Black Writers Collaborative, a new literary competition designed to empower writers with a flair for crafting culture-infused works of art, is the latest brainchild of The Obsidian WROTE Collection, a Chicago-based content marketing platform designed to connect Black writers to top industry brands looking to amplify African American voices, and the Black Writers Workspace, a New Orleans-based online community of over 13,000 new and independent writers.



“Black writers are telling the stories of this time in history,” said Michelle D. Jackson, author, and founder of the Black Writers Workspace. “Not only are we historians; we are lyrists, playwrights, authors, reporters, and poets committed to sharing our life experiences with the world, our way. The Collaborative gives voice to writers who never felt our stories mattered and now appreciates the growing marketplace for our craft.”

Known in many circles as the Black writer’s ‘LinkedIn,’ the Obsidian WROTE hopes to utilize the Collaborative to build a pipeline of qualified writers by inspiring participants to create a free profile and share their work on the platform.

“It’s time for Black writers to reclaim our narrative and reshape the Black experience,” said Angela Ford, Founder and Executive Director of The Obsidian Collection Archives. “WROTE is a marketplace that connects brands, media outlets, and agencies with Black voices with the hope that they can profit from their stories. That’s why our partnership with the Collaborative provides an opportunity for more Black voices to be highlighted and heard.”

To participate, writers must create an Obsidian WROTE profile and submit a 5–8-page response to the following writing prompt: What Black leader or literary legend inspired me the most? Or writers can submit 5-8 pages of any culture-infused written work of art. Submissions can be a fictional or non-fictional narrative, screenplay, song, or journalistic article. There is no fee to participate. To register, visit https://bit.ly/BCCWROTE. The deadline is August 15, 2022.

The top winner will receive $500 cash, access to The Obsidian Collection of Black media images, and a Black Writers Workspace promotional package worth over $750. The second and third place winners will receive $250 and $150 cash and a Black Writers Workspace promotional package.

