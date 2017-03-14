NEW YORK, N.Y., March 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Oracle Group International is thrilled to announce the publication of “MAKE YOUR MARK: Personal Branding Through ‘On-Purpose’ Living” (paperback; on sale March 14, 2017; $20; ISBN: 978-0692833919) by award-winning, brand strategist, entrepreneur and author Courtney R. Rhodes.



A lifetime in the making, Courtney Rhodes provides readers with a hands-on guide for personal branding and professional success by utilizing her experience marrying career expertise with a passion for helping women package, position, and promote their best selves. Rhodes introduces readers to four pillars of personal branding success – outlining practical steps to incorporate in building their cohesive in-person and online platform to support their brand building efforts.

“MAKE YOUR MARK” offers a treasure trove of nuggets culled from the best practices of corporate branding, marketing communications, and advertising principles to help readers grow their brands through “on-purpose” living.

Since life can be a struggle toward greater achievement, “MAKE YOUR MARK” encourages the reader not to let their hopes and dreams fall to the wayside in the interest of ease and comfort. It explores avoiding this fate by using a matter of discovery, discipline, and personal marketing. The guide demonstrates how readers can use their sacred seed of authenticity: their unique core values, capabilities, personality attributes, and passion to lead them along their self-realization journey.

The book is about honoring what motivates and drives you. It encourages the unleashing of confidence, honing of courage, and doing the brand building work to pursue your dreams. “MAKE YOUR MARK: Personal Branding Through ‘On-Purpose’ Living” serves as an accountability partner in achieving one’s goals.

“Throughout my career, I’ve recognized interesting commonalities. The most prevalent being people’s deeply rooted desire to flirt with depth to find meaning: self-actualization, fulfillment, and significant connections. Recently it became blaringly apparent that today’s emotionally charged, politically divided, and often chaotic social climate birthed a surge of people who crave more meaning in their everyday existences and influence over their own destinies.

“Inspired by the drive to make their positive mark in the world, people want their voices heard, talents shared, stories told, and communities supported. We’re yearning to live in ways that nurture and feed our own deeply rooted desires. We’re committed to supporting and serving things that matter to us, drive our motivation, and expose our purpose.

“In this book, I break down those key factors that allow the discovery and promotion of your best self: a by-product of dreaming big, branding smart, and blazing a trail in your life,” says Rhodes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Courtney R. Rhodes is a brand building and marketing strategist and founder of TheBrandistaGuide.com, an informational blog that shares personal branding, style, career and lifestyle content for women. She is a seasoned media sales and brand marketing professional who has worked with some of the country’s largest media companies, Clear Channel, now iHeart Media, CBS Television, and Uptown magazine.

Courtney has served as a committee member for Ford Motor Company’s Immersion Program. She’s been recognized by the Atlantan magazine as one of “Atlanta’s Women of Power & Influence,” she’s a repeat presenter for South Carolina’s Victims Advocacy Week, and serves on the National Black Arts Festival – Gala Committee. Courtney was brand manager of “Art Is Love, Love Is an Art,” a coffee table book dedicated to the art of Anthony Liggins. The book went on to win the 2014 GDUSA American Graphic Design Award.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications from Morgan State University, a Master of Arts degree in publications design from the University of Baltimore, and she’s a graduate of the Small Business Administration’s Women Entrepreneurship of Baltimore Program. Ms. Rhodes lives between homes in Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia.

BOOK SUMMARY:

