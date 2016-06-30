DENVER, Colo., June 30, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Are you a breast cancer survivor? Do you know a survivor? Has breast cancer affected your life in any way? If so, Dancing With The Survivors® presented by The Pink Fund, which returns to Denver on October 8, 2016 at The Galleria of Stone, is the event for you, Dancing With The Survivors pairs breast cancer survivors with professionally trained dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios across the country.



For three months, they meet weekly to learn and perfect a ballroom style dance to be performed in front of an audience at their venue. Now in its fourth year, this annual, nationwide fundraising event to benefit The Pink Fund is an evening of dancing, music, cocktails, and delicious food to celebrate a nationwide community of breast cancer survivors who thrive in their recovery, and make a difference in the lives of other cancer patients. The money raised goes to local breast cancer patients experiencing the devastating financial losses that may occur during treatment.

In order to make this night possible, The Pink Fund and the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Parker and Westminster are seeking breast cancer survivors in the Denver area to dance in this event. The call is open to women and men. Because this event is a showcase and not a competition, dance experience is not required. Those who wish to dance in honor of a survivor struggling with the disease, or to honor the memory of a loved one taken by the disease, are also welcome. Those interested are required to submit a “Request to Dance” form online. Selections will be made by July 1 to allow participating dancers three months of training with their assigned Fred Astaire professional.

Dancing With The Survivors® 2016 events will also be held in Detroit, Houston, Miami and New Jersey.

ABOUT DANCING WITH THE SURVIVORS®:

Dancing With The Survivors is a signature fundraising event to benefit The Pink Fund. The evening celebrates breast cancer survivors who thrive in their recovery and make a difference in the lives of other cancer patients. Breast cancer survivors across the country are paired with ballroom dance professionals, and participate in a dance showcase featuring various ballroom dances to raise funds to support The Pink Fund’s mission: 90 days of non-medical financial assistance to breast cancer patients in active treatment. To learn more about The Pink Fund, visit www.thepinkfund.org.

ABOUT THE PINK FUND®:

The Pink Fund, founded in 2005 by breast cancer survivor, Molly MacDonald, is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides financial support, which helps meet basic needs, decreases stress levels and allows breast cancer patients to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes. The 90-day grant program covers non-medical cost-of-living expenses, such as health insurance premiums, housing, transportation and utilities. Payments are made to their creditors. For more information, visit http://www.thepinkfund.org/.

