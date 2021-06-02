PHOENIX, Ariz. and SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Premier Agency, founded in 2017, has begun recruiting top insurance agents throughout Arizona and Utah. The company specializes in Medicare, health, life, and long term care insurance. By working with the Premier Agency, new agents will represent most Major Medicare Advantage and Supplement carriers. One of the perks to working with the Premier Agency is their co-op marketing program.

The agency offers an exclusive co-op marketing program that matches their agent’s marketing budgets, dollar-for-dollar.

Brent Crawley, co-founder of The Premier Agency, explains, “Our co-op process is quite unique and unlike anything we think you’ll find elsewhere. Simply put, our agents are never alone when spending money to market their business. If they spend a dollar, we spend a dollar. We want to see our agents thrive! We care about their success and often that success takes time, commitment and costs money, and we are here to help.

“At The Premier Agency, we empower our agents to take control of their agency by providing them access to state of the art tools and resources to ensure their clients receive the best advice and service possible. We position agents and agencies to achieve instant success with best-in-class technology and well-established partner networks.”

In addition to the co-op marketing program, new agents with the Premier Agency also have access to partnerships with doctors and medical groups, a free CRM, agent referral bonuses, and a multi-carrier online enrollment and quote tool, among other perks. Cultivating a positive company culture is also a cornerstone of working with the Premier Agency.

“The Premier Agency is very focused on the connection and relationship we have with our agents and agencies. We do weekly trainings, quarterly conference calls, promotional events and so much more for our agents. We want everyone to feel like they are part of our team. We go through a process of building a business plan for every producer who wants one, with the idea of helping them grow their business. We have created a culture that empowers and encourages our agents to provide the time and world class service that our senior community so desperately deserves,” says Crawley.

Interested agents can inquire about working with the Premier Agency by calling (602) 350-5540, emailing j.heubach@premieragentnet.com or visiting https://www.premieragentnet.com/become-an-agent/.

