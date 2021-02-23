DETROIT, Mich., Feb. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Shwinn Innovations, LLC, the Push2BeGreat Brand and the non-profit 501(c)(3), the Innovative Learning Curriculum, are announcing the development of a revolutionary new educational framework that focuses on providing an equal opportunity to economically, disadvantaged youth in diverse, urban areas.



PHOTO CAPTION: Sherwin Appleton, CEO of Shwinn Innovations, LLC and the Push2BeGreat Brand.

We aim to engage and motivate all youth to acquire state mandated curriculum requirements in literacy.

The interactive framework is designed to incorporate elements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to customize the experience for each learner. The goal of the tool is for each user to gain the basic literacy skills essential to succeed through an interactive, relatable journey.

Staying true to his brand, Shwinn Innovations, LLC CEO Sherwin Appleton said, “Engaging young minds is key to the success of our future communities. We want to PUSH everyone TO BE their GREATest self in life, whether they’re an athlete, entertainer or in the classroom.”

Development of requirements of the architecture and the foundation of the framework are under way. We are actively seeking opportunities and collaborations for technical development.

To learn more visit: http://www.push2begreat.com or find us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @Push2BeGreat

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/dPSv9txypVI

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0223s2p-sherwin-appleton-300dpi.jpg

