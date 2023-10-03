LOS ANGELES, Calif. and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct. 3, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Church of Scientology hosted officials, religious and community leaders, and other stakeholders for a Heritage Day celebration at Castle Kyalami, Church of Scientology headquarters for Africa.



The beloved Rev. Desmond Tutu was the first to call South Africa the Rainbow Nation. The name not only celebrates what makes the country unique, it is also what makes it strong: people of all colors, backgrounds, and religions, speaking 12 official languages, working together to achieve common goals.

In his newsletter on the eve of Heritage Day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged all South Africans to honor “the commitment of leaders like Prince Buthelezi and President Nelson Mandela to put aside their differences and work for peace,” and that maintaining peace and advancing reconciliation is the country’s “collective responsibility” and “the greatest gift we can bestow on the generations to come.”

It was in this spirit that hundreds, attending the Heritage Day event at Castle Kyalami, dressed in traditional attire, raised their voices in song, and danced in a joyous salute to the cultural wealth of the nation.

Heritage Day fosters unity and reminds everyone what it really means to be a South African, said Scientology spokesperson Sandile Hlayisi. “This is one of those days where you really appreciate being South African. The whole community gathered to share in each other’s heritage.”

“It was truly a beautiful day,” said an executive of the South African National Taxi Council. “The unity that exists at the Castle and their ability to bring everyone together is astonishing. It is a proud moment to see everyone embracing their culture and displaying the cultural wealth of our country.”

An SABC reporter found it heartwarming to see people “immerse themselves in unity.”

The afternoon included a braai, traditional African markets, and a Heritage Day Sunday service emphasizing religious unity.

Castle Kyalami is a religious retreat for Scientologists from across the African continent. Home not only to the Church of Scientology but to the community, it realizes the vision of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that all Churches of Scientology should provide not only the ideal facilities to service Scientologists in their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom, but to also serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church shares its many humanitarian and community outreach programs with people of all faiths and backgrounds in its commitment to creating a better Africa and a better world.

Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicated Castle Kyalami on New Year’s Day 2019, reaffirming the vision of Mr. Hubbard that “from Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet.”

