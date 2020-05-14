NEW YORK, N.Y., May 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Santa Fe Group (SFG), a not-for-profit, action-oriented think tank with a passion for improving lives through oral health, announced today the new emeritus status of one of its founding members, the election of three new board members, and the appointment of a new Senior Scholar, all esteemed healthcare leaders in their fields.



They are:

Emeritus Member: Harold C. Slavkin, D.D.S., Professor and Dean Emeritus at the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry, University of Southern California (USC) and Founding Member of the Santa Fe Group

New Board Member: Kathryn A. Atchison, D.D.S., M.P.H., Professor of Public Health and Community Dentistry, University of California at Los Angeles

New Board Member: Judith Haber, Ph.D., A.P.R.N., F.A.A.N., Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, New York University

New Board Member: Ira B. Lamster, D.D.S., M.M.Sc., Dean Emeritus and Professor of Dental Medicine at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine

New Senior Scholar: Dianne Rekow, Professor and Executive Dean Emeritus of King’s College London Dental Institute; Former Professor of Orthodontics, Chair of Basic Science and Craniofacial Biology, and Senior Vice Provost of Engineering Technology at New York University

“We are thrilled to provide emeritus status to one of our founding members and warmly welcome our newest board members and new senior scholar,” said Santa Fe Group President Steven W. Kess. “They bring tremendous expertise, talent and energy in key areas that are vital to our future impact as a change maker for oral health, and thereby the overall health, of all Americans. We are very fortunate to have them by our side to expand our role in the oral health landscape and beyond.”

About the Santa Fe Group

The Santa Fe Group is a 501(c)(3), action-oriented think tank with a passion to improve lives through oral health. Since its inception 25 years ago, the Santa Fe Group has been instrumental as a neutral convener, communicator, connector and catalyst to move the needle on critical issues such as oral cancer, dental education reform, children’s oral health, improved primary care access, the importance of linking medical and dental health systems, and most recently, expanding oral healthcare for our nation’s seniors.

Learn more: https://santafegroup.org/ and @SantaFeGroupOrg.

Media Contact: Victoria Rodriguez Minowitz, 516.532.3363, Victoria@victoriaRMconsulting.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0512s2p-sante-fe-group-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Santa Fe Group