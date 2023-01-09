MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Insight Salons offer a new way for brands to gain insights quickly from women consumers. The SHE LAB has curated a proprietary panel of women representing a myriad of voices and points of view across the U.S., and is making them available to brands and insight managers in bi-weekly showcases, called Insight Salons.



Photo Caption: Stacy Graiko and Faith James – The She Lab Founders.

The company is adding 100+ women per week in the U.S. and plans to recruit women in Europe and South America in the latter half of 2023. Panelists are recruited through the founders’ personal networks and are invited because of their Influencer status and desire for deeper connection with brands and companies.

You won’t find these extraordinary women in any other traditional research panels.

Weekly Insight Salons will feature panelists that have been hand-picked to discuss specific topics. All sessions will be conducted online and are designed and moderated by RIVA-trained moderators. Observers are monitored for questions, probes, and follow-ups throughout each session. Observers receive an Action Brief after each session and panelists will be available for follow-up IDIs, ethnographies and custom focus groups should a brand want to hear more.

“We wanted to make it easy for brands to hear what women are talking about on an on-going basis, and to create stronger connections and advocacy between brands and their customers,” says Stacy Graiko,co-Founder at The She Lab. “Our women panelists want to collaborate with brands and companies because they believe they can help them be better. These women have something to say and an impact to make, and we want to connect them to brands that are equally optimistic about creating change.”

“Women’s voices matter and we get to facilitate deep and raw discussions to elevate their voices into actionable insights for brands,” says Faith James, co-Founder at The She Lab. “Women are having these conversations constantly in their own circles, around their kitchen tables, at work and over drinks. Through the She Lab, we’re creating opportunities for brands to engage with those conversations when they need it, without having to commission traditional research studies. This means virtually any brand with any budget level can access qualitative insight when they need it.”

Clients can choose to attend the Insight Salons as a silent observer, or submit questions that are specific to their category and brand and hear the panelists discuss them. Fees range from $297 for observing to $1,000+ to hear panelists discuss unique brand questions per session, and the bi-weekly schedule includes sessions with Gen X, Gen Y (Millennials), Gen Z, Boomers and Parents.

The Insight Salons launch January 2023 and brands are invited to experience the inaugural salons on January 10th and 11th, at no cost.

For more information on THE SHE LAB and The Insight Salons, visit https://shelab.xyz/.

Follow SHE LAB on Twitter and IG: @shelabxyz

About The SHE LAB:

The SHE LAB is a qualitative market research firm founded by former advertising executives Faith James and Stacy Graiko, co-authors of the book, “Ladies Power Up Your Brand.”

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0109-s2p-stacyandfaith-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Stacy Graiko and Faith James – The She Lab Founders

MEDIA CONTACT

Faith James, 612-205-6526 faithjames@shelab.xyz

News Source: The SHE LAB