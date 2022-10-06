ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.



PHOTO CAPTION: Photo caption: Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn) in her very orange dress and new husband Michael Vaughn.

Vaughn continued to turn heads when celebrating her wedding on September 30, 2022 stunting an incredibly unique orange gown.

The Private Chef met her new husband, Michael Vaughn, after a bitter divorce that ended in alleged domestic violence with a near fatal ending. Michael Vaugh came to Natalie after being in an emotionally abusive relationship for over 20 years. They met each other online after friends convinced them that this was the way to meet new faces. At first glance you wouldn’t view them to be a lifelong couple, as Natalie was more fashion forward and a community socialite, while Michael was more understated and less dramatic in his appearance. However, the couple found love in their similar stories, love for family, and love for life.

The couple decided on September 30th for their wedding date; A date that held traumatic memories for the bride, as this was the date that her grandmother passed, the date when she was pushed from a moving vehicle, and the date of a car accident that nearly took her life.

It was this date that Natalie decided to fill with positivity moving forward.



The theme of the wedding held true to the late September date and encompassed Fall details throughout. Orange had always been a color of change for Natalie, and it represented life’s way of adapting to order. The orange dress was one of which Natalie designed herself from Di Domenico Designs by Dress Maker, Kelsy Hall. The two made their connection through Fleur de Cuisine catering Hall’s wedding, and now it was Natalie’s turn. Together, her and Natalie came up with a dress that would represent the greatest change in Natalie’s life, finally feeling loved. The dress was bohemian style that fell free and embraced being open to the new world ahead, with just enough embroidery and jewels to convey Natalie’s fashion-driven personality.

The wedding was held at Juniper Acres in Berryville, VA, and was chosen for its beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain views, and was also owned by local friends.

The wedding in total supported over 16 local community businesses and was filled with delicious hors d’oeuvres at the cocktail hour including petite Philly cheesesteaks, a hot dog station, walking taco station, French fry stations, an elaborate charcuterie station, and even SpaghettiOs. The tables were filled with pictures of things the couple loved, including polaroid cameras and memento albums to save photographs for the bride and groom. The wedding favors included local apple pie moonshine, a warm cozy blanket, popcorn and m&m’s, and pecan pie jars.



To make things even more personal, Natalie reached out to family members to find siblings she hadn’t seen in over 15 years to attend the wedding and further signify new beginnings. Natalie also took samples of her father’s voice and added it to her first dance song with her father’s brothers and son who also walked her down the aisle, leaving the guests in tears. In addition, Natalie helped Michael with his mother-son dance by soliciting the help of a friend and local musician, Hilary Veltri, to sing an acoustic rendition of the theme song from the popular television show “The Golden Girls” of which Michael and his mother would watch daily.

The guests filled with joy and love for the blending family, and raved positivity about incorporating Michael and Natalie’s LGBTQ daughters by having drag queens in attendance. It was a local community wedding celebrating all things change and diversity.

Learn more about Natalie and Fleur de Cuisine, at: https://www.fleurdecuisine.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Fleurdecuisinecooking/.

