EXETER, N.H., Oct. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In September 2019, Dr. Paul Belliveau and partners launched The TMS Collaborative as a way to bring the cutting-edge technology of TMS to New Hampshire and beyond. TMS therapy is an FDA-approved, safe, and non-invasive treatment for patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).



PHOTO CAPTION: The TMS Collaborative is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and treatment of depression with TMS Therapy.

The treatment consists of gentle pulses targeted at the areas of the brain that are known to be involved with depression. Approximately 40% of patients diagnosed with MDD experience little to no relief using antidepressants, and often experience a long list of side effects. TMS Therapy, however, has few known side effects, is covered by most insurance plans, and up to 60% of patients respond positively to treatment, while over half achieve a complete remission of their depression symptoms. Of the patients that The TMS Collaborative has treated this year, 80% have experienced improvement and relief from MDD.

Co-Founder and Medical Director of the TMS Collaborative, Paul Belliveau, MD, has been practicing in Exeter, NH for over 20 years and is Board-Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Adult Psychiatry. Prior to practicing in Exeter, Dr. Belliveau was a physician with the United States Army, and practiced at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this FDA approved treatment to Seacoast New Hampshire and surrounding areas of New England. Our patients have responded well to TMS and have found relief from their depression when antidepressants were not working for them. I continue to be impressed at how effective TMS is for many people that have suffered with depression for years,” says Belliveau.

A year in, and many patient success stories later, the TMS Collaborative is expanding. “We are excited to announce that we are moving to a larger location in December. Our new location at 9 Hampton Road in Exeter will allow us to add additional TMS treatment rooms to better serve patients,” says Wayne Barrows, co-founder and Director of Provider Operations. The clinic will continue to treat patients at its Exeter, NH location leading up to the grand opening.

ABOUT THE TMS COLLABORATIVE

The TMS Collaborative is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and treatment of depression with TMS Therapy. The team at The TMS Collaborative brings over 25 years of experience in delivering the highest quality care in a welcoming clinical environment. To learn more about TMS and the Exeter, NH-based clinic, visit https://tmscollaborative.com/

Contact:

Email: findsupport@tmscollaborative.com

Phone: 603-988-2561

News Source: The TMS Collaborative