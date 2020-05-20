CHESTER, N.J., May 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Home furnishings and design source The Whistling Elk, in Chester, New Jersey, has been named one of Home Accents Today’s Retail Stars for 2020 by editors of the premier trade magazine for the home accents industry.



The Retail Stars list, sponsored by AmericasMart Atlanta and Las Vegas Market, publishes each year in Home Accents Today’s May issue. This year’s list was compiled and narrowed down by research analysts and Thomas Lester, Home Accents Today’s digital & managing editor.

The Whistling Elk, owned by Barbara Clark Collins, is a sophisticated home furnishings shop featuring fine upholstery, furniture, lighting and distinctive home accessories that reflect the ultimate elegance and quality located in the heart of quaint Chester, New Jersey at 50 Main Street. The shop was established in 1990 and is a specialist in casual European elegance.

“Receiving this recognition is such an honor,” said Collins, “especially when retail is facing so many challenges due to the Coronavirus crisis. My hope is that it will remind us all to continue to support local business.”

The Retail Stars list, now in its 16th year, recognizes independent brick-and-mortar retailers of home accents – including furniture stores, home accessories boutique stores and interior design showrooms — that merchandise creatively, have a positive presence in their local communities and stand out from the competition.

“Home Accents Today’s 2020 Retail Stars list showcases some of the best independent home décor and home furnishings retailers in the country,” said Lester. “While retail faces severe challenges due to the Coronavirus crisis, we believe these stores are among those that will step up and up with safe and creative ways to revitalize their business as shutdown restrictions gradually lift. This honor recognizes their skills, hard work and dedication, and should serve as a reminder to us all to support local businesses.”

This year’s class comes from 32 states. For a complete list of Home Accents Today’s 2020 Retail Stars go to https://www.homeaccentstoday.com/ to review the list.

Learn more about The Whistling Elk at: https://thewhistlingelk.com/

The Whistling Elk, 50 Main Street, Chester NJ 07930

News Source: The Whistling Elk