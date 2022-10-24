NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Looking for a cozy way to stay warm this winter? Say Goodbye to Old, Chunky, Inconvenient traditional heated blanket, say hi to Zonli’s battery powered heated blanket! perfect for snuggling up on the couch or staying toasty in bed. So why not treat yourself (or someone you love) to a little luxury this winter? With Zonli home’s heated blanket, you can enjoy the warmth without worrying about cords or batteries.



Image Caption: Zonli Battery Operated Heated Blanket.

From now until the end of November, get 10% off all heated blankets（code: winter10). To take advantage of this offer, visit our website or contact our customer service team today.

What Sets Us Apart?

Touch-Button Control

Connect the power bank to USB plug

5 Hours of Heating Times

2 Minutes of Fast Heating

Waterproof, Indoor and Outdoor use

Lightweight, warmth, versatility

5V Powerbank Technology:

What sets Zonli battery-operated heated blanket apart from other heater brands is the unique 5V powerbank technology used Patented signal technology allows any 5V battery to be used with specific garments. This allows for unlimited battery options and gives you more options!

Revolutionary Garments Feature:

Zonli’s battery-powered heated clothing uses innovative technology to heat the core body temperature. These revolutionary garments feature integrated heating panels and are made from special fabric for lightweight warmth, comfort and versatility. We also use heat reflective technology to provide hours of warmth and comfort.

Transforms Your Outdoor Experience:

Zonli’s battery-powered warming blanket transforms any outdoor concert, tailgate or backcountry camp into your own personal base camp. Everything from the waterproof utility layer to the ultra-soft, insulated interior has been carefully engineered to create a unique, all-terrain, ultra-comfortable blanket that even your dog will love.

Years Of Experience:

Zonli Battery Heated Gear was developed by some of the brightest minds in the industry. With years of experience in the field of heated apparel, Zonli team pulled together all the features that have proven to work in this category and created this high-quality product line.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Zonli Home at +86 17300921602, email cs@zonlihome.com, or visit https://zonlihome.com/.

About Zonli Home:

ZONLI HOME, which specializes in home textiles and integrates design, R&D, was founded in 2016. Each fabric, shade, and texture is carefully chosen, and we pay great attention to every step of the process, from local, ethical production to the art and science of product design.

Our goal is to make sure that our products “cover the body and warm the heart,” create a warm environment for everyone and transform pets into everyone’s closest companion and family.

Official Website: https://zonlihome.com/

