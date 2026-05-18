LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tonoccus McClain, prolific actor, writer and maker of all things theatrical is pouring his heart and soul into a deeply personal work in his first venture as a producer and writer at The Hollywood Fringe Festival. Known for being an open-ended festival with bold experimental performances, Tonoccus aims to expand on this tradition while adding the depth, poignancy, and social urgency of his new engaging work, “Versions of Her.”



Image caption: Artist Tonoccus McClain Brings Important Social Issues to Hollywood Fringe.

“I had performed as an actor at the Fringe in the past and thought it was the perfect venue for this cutting-edge work,” noted McClain. “Much main stream theater is commercial and for pure entertainment. I wanted the ability to entertain AND inform.”

“Versions of Her” is a one person performance that showcases Tonoccus’ natural charm as he unfolds his journey into the serious issues that evolve from his series of recorded interviews with Kerry Walsh — a celebrated opera singer and actor in her own right before illness began to take its toll — who is now negotiating the challenges of living with several autoimmune diseases and a terminal diagnosis amidst a medical system that marginalized and ignored her.

In this multimedia experience infused with actual clips from these interviews, McClain bears witness to her experience through revelations that he deeply relates with, but keeps it uniquely Her story.

A veteran performer whose voice has been heard on more than 50 film and television soundtracks — including “Avatar,” “Glee,” and “The Lion King” (2019) — McClain spent over 2,400 performances on the North American tour of Disney’s “The Lion King,” appeared in LA Opera’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Omar,” and has performed at three Academy Awards ceremonies. His stage work spans the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, Helsinki, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Tonoccus doesn’t see “Versions of Her” as a departure from that experience but a natural progression.

McClain’s wide experience informs his ability to create what he describes as “a deep collaboration that puts the work first but utilizes theater’s ability to bring attention to vital issues through story, hard conversation, and even disarming humor.” He adds, “Though I always aim to ask something of my audience beyond their entertainment, this piece has been the most demanding, but ultimately the most profound to date.”

Though dramatized by McClain, this piece is the real testimony of his friend Walsh and her experiences in a system that complicated her health while she simultaneously felt the full gravity of diagnoses, false diagnoses, experimental treatments in Mexico, and the uncertain long days of increasing symptoms.

Theater producer and collaborator Jonas Edwin Sills notes, “Tonoccus, in every aspect of his art, always dives full in. In every aspect of his life he elicits deep thought about things not often talked about, and ultimately challenges us all to grow — while doing it in a captivating and engaging way. Why would his theater be any different?”

Speaking to what drives the urgency of the piece, Tonoccus notes, “Kerry is still here. She’s hoping to be in the audience on opening night. That’s the deadline I’m working against — and it’s why this piece exists.”

Sills adds, “That’s the whole engine of the show. Tonoccus made something that couldn’t wait. Audiences are going to feel that the second it starts.”

This is a must-see, can’t-miss experience.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Versions of Her” is playing at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, June 7–26, 2026:

– Sunday, June 7 at 8 PM

– Friday, June 12 at 5:30 PM

– Sunday, June 14 at 4 PM

– Wednesday, June 17 at 8:30 PM

– Saturday, June 20 at 5 PM

– Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 PM

– Friday, June 26 at 5:30 PM

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/1391

For more about Tonoccus:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/misterhyjinx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/misterhyjinx

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1021901/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@tonoccusmcclain

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Tonoccus McClain

818-720-7171

tonoccusmcclain@gmail.com

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UPDATED 9:15am PDT to fix an inadvertent error in the headline, where the artist name was mis-spelled: corrected to Tonoccus McClain.

News Source: Actor Tonoccus McClain