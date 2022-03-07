PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leveraging her knowledge of — and networks in — all aspects of the alcohol beverage space and propelled by a deep personal investment in the agricultural world, industry notable and business strategist Amanda Wittstrom Higgins recently launched Full Cup Solutions (fullcupsolutions.com), a full-service firm specializing in results driven unconventional planning in the marketing, sales, operations, employee development sectors and beyond.



PHOTO CAPTION: Business strategist Amanda Wittstrom Higgins. Photo credit: Barry Goyette.

The venture offers fresh eyes, experience, a collaborative mindset, and vetted expertise in the disciplines that can launch businesses into next-level success. The unique approaches include a custom “advisory board” made of visionaries, C-suite leaders and industry legends recruited by Higgins and based on client needs. The firm’s approach is based on its core principles of crafting products with soul, enacting industry change, creating opportunity for others and honoring and understanding of the agricultural world.

“The modern professional world requires an almost impossible level of expertise in so many disciplines — something even the best businesses cannot hope to achieve,” says Higgins. “I love bringing talented people together and collaborating on solutions that benefit both the client and the industry. Full Cup’s goal is to ensure businesses are operating at a best-in-class level in every capacity, while at the same time building for the fast-evolving future.”

Higgins’ passion for and diverse expertise in the alcohol beverage business — from DTC, national distribution and operational streamlining to social media, marketing and in-person and digital events — as well as a commitment to promoting the California Central Coast wine region worldwide, have established her as a key voice in evolving the American wine and spirits’ market.

Prior to launching Full Cup Solutions, she was Executive Vice President at Ancient Peaks Winery in Paso Robles, co-founded the Wine Speak Paso Robles trade event and Dream Big Darling events and educational platform, and was named a Wine Enthusiast Top 40 Under 40 honoree. She was also named Central Coast Wine Industry Person of the Year, and a SLO Tribune Top 20 Under 40 notable.

A fourth generation Central Coast resident, Higgins previously served on the boards of the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

“Amanda is one of those rare people who consistently overdeliver,” says Dr. Laura Catena, Managing Director of Catena Zapata in Mendoza, Argentina. “She understands the power of charisma, the power of communication, the power of connection and the importance of a budget. I look forward to working with her over the years to come.”

