PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Oregonians have a longstanding and beloved winter tradition of Plunging into the frigid waters each February to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) athletes. Last month, donning their wildest costumes and swimming attire, more than 2,400 brave (some might say crazy) supporters gathered to take the Polar Plunge.

The 2022 event took place in seven locations throughout the State (Portland, Salem, Corvallis, Eugene, Bend, Medford, and Warrenton) with the largest, Rose City Polar Plunge, taking place at Willamette Park in Portland on Saturday, February 26, 2022. After a year of virtual Plunging to support athletes, SOOR was more excited than ever to relaunch this signature fundraising event with the addition of two new cities and expanding the Polar 5K|10K fun run across the state.

With water temperatures registering in the low 40 degrees, this rambunctious annual event continued to make a splash as one of the most chilling and thrilling fundraisers in Oregon. This year’s Polar Plunge was exceeding exciting, not only because it saw Plungers returning in-person, but also because it broke all previous fundraising records for Special Olympics Oregon. Plungers across the state raised more than $479,000 so far – with funds continuing to roll in throughout the month of March. The 2022 Rose City Polar Plunge, Polar 5K|10K, and Super Plunge in Portland raised a record-breaking $282,000.

The 2022 Rose City Polar Plunge was made possible by the generous support of statewide and local sponsors: Law Enforcement Torch Run of Oregon, Clackamas Federal Credit Union, Lithia & Driveway, Mattress World Northwest, Jiffy Lube, T-Mobile, Aerotek, Aston Carter, Actalent, Swire Coca-Cola, Hyatt, Southwest, Specialty Athletic Training, Starbucks, and Papa John’s.

About Special Olympics Oregon:

Special Olympics Oregon serves more than 14,000 participants with intellectual disabilities year-round and statewide through the organization’s life changing sports programs. Athletes gain self-confidence, social competency, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. Learn more at https://soor.org/.

