BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 19th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 17 – 19, 2021 at the Hynes Convention Center.



PHOTO CAPTION: Boston Tattoo Convention – Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston Globe.

A tradition for the past 18 years, the Boston Tattoo Convention brings together artists, collectors, shops, vendors, performers, and tattoo culture to Boston’s Back Bay for a weekend of live tattooing, art, and entertainment. Ticket prices start at just $25!

Event highlights include live tattooing from top-tier tattoo artists, live music and performances, the Miss Boston Ink beauty contest and an after party at King’s Boston!

For additional information including the full schedule of events, visit https://bostontattooconvention.com/.

Check out the attending artists’ portfolios on Instagram at @bostontattoocon and on https://www.facebook.com/bostontattooconvention.

The Boston Tattoo Convention will be a mask required event. Thank you for doing your part to help us make it a fun and safe event for all! KEEP BOSTON BEAUTIFUL, GET A TATTOO!

Event Media Contact:

info@bostontattooconvention.com

978-744-9393

